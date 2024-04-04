"Absolute worst game of the year": Toronto Maple Leafs fans react to 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning 

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were left disappointed after their team fell 4-1 at home to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Many took to social media to vent, with one fan commenting on X, formerly Twitter:

“The absolute worst Game of the year. Pathetic”

Auston Matthews' first-period goal gave fans brief hope, but Tampa Bay dominated the rest of the way.

One fan expressed satisfaction over Matthews's goal despite the loss:

Another was satisfied with Reaves's knocking Tanner Jeannot off the ice despite the loss:

Here are some more fan reactions on X:

"What happened leaf nation?" Moore33 wrote on X.

"Can't wait for Keefe to talk crap about our play after getting out coached once again." Josh wrote on X.

"These Lightning fan comments need to stop… I can’t like them all." another fan wrote.

The loss prevented Toronto from clinching a playoff spot, riling up fans even more:

"YOU THOUGHT YOU WERE GOING TO CLINCH A PLAYOFF SPOT TONIGHT LMFAOOOOOO." Wrote Harrison on X.

"The playoffs can't start soon enough" Wrote one fan.

"Wasted my evening". A fan said.

Furthermore, the defeat ended Toronto's three-game winning streak.

Toronto suffer 4-1 loss at home to Tampa Bay

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman opened the scoring in the first period with a power play goal. Toronto's Auston Matthews answered back late in the frame with a power play marker of his own set up by Morgan Rielly to tie it 1-1.

But Tampa Bay took control in the second period. Brayden Point put the Lightning back on top 2-1 after being fed by Nikita Kucherov from below the goal line. Steven Stamkos then extended the lead to 3-1 by finishing off a 2-on-1 rush.

In the third, Nicholas Paul delivered the final with his 20th goal of the season to make it 4-1 for Tampa Bay. Paul intercepted a pass in neutral, skated in and fired a shot top corner past Joseph Woll.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was solid in net for the Lightning, stopping 27 shots for the win. Woll made 21 saves in the losing effort.

With the victory, Tampa Bay is four points behind Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division standings. Kucherov's assist gave him a league-leading 129 points.

The Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens next on Thursday as they continue a crucial road trip against divisional foes. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to rebound as they face the Canadiens on Saturday night.