"All I hear is a bunch of whining": NHL fans roast Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe for his comments on Brad Marchand getting away with fouls

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe sparked controversy with his comments about Bruins winger Brad Marchand after Toronto's 4-2 loss to Boston in Game 3.

Marchand scored two goals during the game, including the game-winning goal that propelled the Bruins to a 2-1 series lead.

In the second period, Marchand got tangled up with Leafs winger Tyler Bertuzzi, tripping each other up. Moments later, Marchand got his stick between Bertuzzi's legs and took him down again.

In his post-game press conference, Keefe singled out Marchand's play:

“I don't think there's another player in this series that gets away with getting a stick between Bertuzzi's legs the way he does. There's not one other player in this series that gets away with that, but he does. It's an art, and he's elite at it." Sheldon Keefe said.

Fans reacted strongly on social media to HC Sheldon Keefe's comments.

One tweeted: "All I hear is a bunch of whining."

"0/5 on power plays yet he wants to focus on the one call that went against his team. What a loser"

"What a joke. After getting extra calls a couple times tonight he’s still complaining it’s not enough…" One fan wrote on X.

"This man got 5 of the 6 first PP’s and the only one he didn’t get was a delay of game." another fan wrote.

"So is getting consistently knocked out in the 1st round, it’s an art and @MapleLeafs are elite at it" a user wrote.

"Your team continues to get pushed around and fails to keep competing against the Bruins. Just way too soft." one fan wrote.

The Maple Leafs were also without star William Nylander for the third straight game.

Sheldon Keefe's Maple Leafs' 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3

Matthew Knies got the Maple Leafs on the board first, converting a slick pass from Mitch Marner to give Toronto a 1-0 lead midway through the second period. However, the Bruins responded quickly, with Trent Frederic evening the score just over four minutes later.

In the third period, Boston took their first lead of the game on a Jake DeBrusk power-play goal. The Bruins capitalized on a rebound opportunity, with DeBrusk banging home the loose puck after an initial shot by Brad Marchand.

The Maple Leafs fought back to tie it up at 2-2 when Justin Holl's point shot deflected off Tyler Bertuzzi's skate and past the Bruins netminder. But Marchand restored Boston's lead minutes later with a pinpoint shot over Ilya Samsonov's glove.

Marchand sealed the win for the Bruins with an empty-net goal.

As the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 4, the pressure is on the Maple Leafs to bounce back and even the series on home ice.