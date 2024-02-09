"An Uber home woulda been much cheaper" - NHL fans react as Blues’ Kasperi Kapanen gets slapped with $117,000 fine for DUI incident

St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen is facing a hefty fine of $117,000 after being charged with driving under the influence in his home country of Finland in August 2023.

The news was shared by Chris Johnston on X (formerly Twitter), sparking reactions from NHL fans who expressed their thoughts on the matter. One fan humorously remarked:

"Damn, an Uber home would have been much cheaper."

Expand Tweet

Another fan drew a comparison, stating:

"It’s insane Teemu got double that for speeding lmao."

Expand Tweet

The conversation continued with a fan mentioning Teemu and stating:

"I think Teemu said he had to pay something like $80k for a speeding ticket. Kappy has him beat by a bit."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kasperi Kapanen charged with serious drunk driving

The District Court of Pohjois Savo delivered a verdict on Thursday in the case of professional ice hockey player Kasperi Kapanen, charged with serious drunk driving. Kapanen, 27, received a sentence of daily fines amounting to 108,700 euros.

This decision came after he was found to have driven under the influence, with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit of 1.2. The incident occurred on August 1, 2023, when Kapanen, who had been drinking, was behind the wheel and subsequently registered 0.56 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air.

During the trial, Kasperi Kapanen admitted to the offense and was not present during the court proceedings. His lawyer, Anu Kolari, argued against a suspended prison sentence, citing potential negative implications for Kapanen's future career prospects and work permit.

Kapanen, currently playing for the St. Louis Blues, had begun military service last spring but terminated it due to shoulder injuries affecting his upcoming season.

In a statement, Kapanen said:

"It couldn't do anything. I bet that the shoulder would have gotten worse in India, and I wouldn't have made it to the training camp in 100% shape. St. Louis would not have been happy about that.

"Last month I made a mistake that cannot be accepted, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I apologize to my family, the Blues organisation, my teammates and the fans. I understand the seriousness of my act and I will do everything to earn my trust back."

Kasperi Kapanen's career has spanned several teams in the NHL, including the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite this legal setback, Kapanen remains an active player, contributing 13 power points in 42 matches this season.