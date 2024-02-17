Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports, though restrictions may apply. The contest can also be listened to on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.
The Anaheim Ducks have a 19-32-2 record after winning their last game 5-1 against the Ottawa Senators. The Ducks have won three of their previous five matchups.
Meanwhile, The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 28-16-8 record after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in their last matchup. Toronto has won three games out of the last five.
Anaheim Ducks projected lineups
Forwards
- Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
- Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry
- Max Jones - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg
- Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Bo Groulx
Defensemen
- Gustav Lindstrom - Cam Fowler
- Urho Vaakanainen - Radko Gudas
- Pavel Mintyukov - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goalies
- John Gibson - Lukas Dostal
Injuries
- Alex Killorn (knee)
- Trevor Zegras (ankle)
Anaheim Ducks starting goalie
John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 34
- Wins: 11
- Losses: 19
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 93
- Goals Per Game: 2.98
- Shots Against: 956
- Save Percentage: .903
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 05 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson
- Noah Gregor - David Kampf - Bobby McMann
Defensemen
- T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren
- Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe
- Mark Giordano - William Lagesson
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov - Dennis Hildeby
Injuries
- Conor Timmins (illness)
- John Klingberg (hip)
- Matt Murray (hip)
- Joseph Woll (ankle)
- Martin Jones (undisclosed)
- Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)
- Jake Muzzin (back)
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:
- Games Played: 23
- Wins: 11
- Losses: 4
- Draws: 6
- Goals Conceded: 69
- Goals Per Game: 3.25
- Shots Against: 582
- Save Percentage: .881
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds