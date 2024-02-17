Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports, though restrictions may apply. The contest can also be listened to on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

The Anaheim Ducks have a 19-32-2 record after winning their last game 5-1 against the Ottawa Senators. The Ducks have won three of their previous five matchups.

Meanwhile, The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 28-16-8 record after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in their last matchup. Toronto has won three games out of the last five.

Anaheim Ducks projected lineups

Forwards

Adam Henrique - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry

Max Jones - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston - Sam Carrick - Bo Groulx

Defensemen

Gustav Lindstrom - Cam Fowler

Urho Vaakanainen - Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov - Ilya Lyubushkin

Goalies

John Gibson - Lukas Dostal

Injuries

Alex Killorn (knee)

Trevor Zegras (ankle)

Anaheim Ducks starting goalie

Anaheim Ducks - John Gibson

John Gibson is expected to start for the Ducks. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 34

Wins: 11

Losses: 19

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 93

Goals Per Game: 2.98

Shots Against: 956

Save Percentage: .903

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 05 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson

Noah Gregor - David Kampf - Bobby McMann

Defensemen

T.J. Brodie - Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano - William Lagesson

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov - Dennis Hildeby

Injuries

Conor Timmins (illness)

John Klingberg (hip)

Matt Murray (hip)

Joseph Woll (ankle)

Martin Jones (undisclosed)

Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)

Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 23

Wins: 11

Losses: 4

Draws: 6

Goals Conceded: 69

Goals Per Game: 3.25

Shots Against: 582

Save Percentage: .881

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds