  • "Another garbage captain": Rangers fans irate with J.T. Miller's post-game comments after Blueshirts' sixth loss in seven games

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:21 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
New York Rangers fans on social media expressed disappointment with captain J.T. Miller’s post-game comments following a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

The Rangers continue to struggle this season, sitting at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with a 3-5-2 record after ten games. It marked the sixth loss for the Rangers in their last seven games.

After the game, J.T. Miller said:

"You just can't be okay with coming out flat. We're in no position to come out flat. Be in the right mindset, we're ready to go. We got outplayed again in the first period. It kind of set the tone. Thought we had a good second period. Couple mistakes hurt us. But other than that, we had a good second period, a good third.
He added:

"We're obviously not getting a ton of bounces offensively, which is more of a reason. There's no excuses to come up flat. It sucks. This is not fun right now. We need to correct the starts. I think it's becoming like the trend now, so we need to fix this now, on this trip. I mean, it's a hard road trip, so we got to be ready to go to start the game."
Blueshirts fans on X (Twitter) appeared to be not too pleased with J.T. Miller's post-game comments. One tweeted:

"Another garbage captain."
Another chimed in:

"Blah blah blah. Heard it last game and the games before and last year as well. Stop talking and start doing."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Dude score a couple goals lead them you’re the captain. DO SOMETHING," a third fan posted.
"This might be word for word what he said after the sharks game. And yet same thing happened," another X user wrote.
"Why was he ever named captain again? Has never accomplished anything here and has never been a player known for leadership skills," one opined.
"It’s bigger than that, J.T. Miller Much bigger," another chimed in.

J.T. Miller's Rangers fall 5-1 to Calgary Flames

On Sunday, the Calgary Flames defeated the New York Rangers 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome, handing the Blueshirts their sixth defeat in the last seven games.

Noah Laba was the lone scorer for the Blueshirts in the matchup. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri, Kevin Bahl, Yegor Sharangovich, and Blake Coleman all scored for the Flames in the win. Dustin Wolf made 30 saves and posted a .968 save percentage.

The New York Rangers continue their road trip against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena next on Tuesday.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
