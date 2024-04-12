There are many updates coming from Arizona with the latest one about Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong flying into Edmonton for an emergency pregame meeting with his team. NHL insider Mark Spector provided insight into the situation, revealing that Armstrong would address the players about ongoing developments and field questions from the team.

Spector posted on X,

"Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong flying into Edmonton for a pregame meeting with his team. Will tell them what’s going on and is expected to take questions from the players."

The announcement prompted a ton of reactions from NHL fans.

One fan expressed a sentiment of drastic change, suggesting that Armstrong could potentially face immediate termination under new leadership.

"I bet Armstrong is fired immediately by Ryan Smith, new location new franchise, remove the faces of failure. Remove all the Arizona managers and coaches. They are the faces of failure, this relocation is gonna reset the franchise," a fan said.

"Feel for the players because Arizona is a great place to live. 24/7 vacation vibe. Gary and the AZ owners failed them however," Another fan said.

The fan noted the failure of Gary Bettman (NHL Commissioner) and the Arizona owners to support the team effectively.

"what a mess, sad part is the team is going to be really good here shortly and the Coyotes fans aren’t going to get to experience it.. i understand the business side of it but feel terrible for the fans," A third fan sounded frustrated and sad over the situation

"‘Are we moving?’ ‘This meeting is over!’" a fan said.

"First question: "why's there always money for matching suits but never for anything else"?" One fan humorously questioned.

Some fans came up with their own suggestions for the franchise. One suggested the Yotes to win against the Oilers while another asked the owner to address the meeting.

"Hammer the Oilers tonight, Billy Armstrong might as well give the boys a pregame Ambien," one fan wrote.

"This should be the owner doing this, not the GM," One fan advised.

"They’re being relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s already been communicated to the players," this fan wrote.

Insider Predicts that Arizona Coyotes' could be aggressive in free agency

The Arizona Coyotes may transform into big spenders if they relocate to Utah, potentially as soon as April 18.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman hinted at the team's aggressive free agency plans on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. Negotiations between Yotes owner Alex Meruelo and Ryan Smith, Utah's NBA Jazz owner, suggest a move to Salt Lake City.

Friedman said,

"The word has been out for some time now that Arizona's been indicating it's gonna be aggressive. And now, everybody starts to see why,"

With significant cap space and an upcoming free agency pool featuring top players, the Coyotes could see this transformation under Smith's ownership.