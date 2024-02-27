Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes face off against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
The Coyotes' previous game resulted in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 25, while the Canadiens suffered a 4-3 defeat against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 24.
In their last 10 games, the Arizona Coyotes have struggled with a 0-8-2 record, scoring an average of 2.4 goals per game while allowing 4.2 goals. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens hold a 2-7-1 record in their previous 10 outings, with an average of 2.9 goals scored per game and conceded 3.6 goals.
Both teams seek to improve their recent performances and secure a win in tonight's matchup.
Arizona Coyotes projected lineups
Forwards
- Nick Schmaltz - Barrett Hayton - Alex Kerfoot
- Jason Zucker - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
- Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
- Michael Carcone - Jack McBain - Liam O'Brien
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser - Mathew Dumba
- Sean Durzi - Michael Kesselring
- Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown
Goalies
- Connor Ingram
- Karel Vejmelka
Arizona Coyotes starting goalie
Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his stats for this NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 36
- Games Started (GS): 34
- Wins: 17
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 92
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.80
- Shots Against (SA): 1037
- Saves (SV): 945
- Save Percentage (SV%): .911
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 44 seconds
Montreal Canadiens' projected lineups
Forwards
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia
- Brendan Gallagher - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
- Tanner Pearson - Colin White - Jesse Ylönen
Defensemen
- Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
- Arber Xhekaj - David Savard
- Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris
Goals
- Samuel Montembeault
- Jake Allen
Montreal Canadiens starting goalie
Samuel Montembeault is expected to start for the Canadiens. Here are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 27
- Games Started (GS): 26
- Wins: 12
- Losses (L): 10
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 86
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.21
- Shots Against (SA): 877
- Saves (SV): 791
- Save Percentage (SV%): .902
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 36 seconds