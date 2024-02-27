  • home icon
  • Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 27, 2024 14:46 GMT
Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes
The Arizona Coyotes face off against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

The Coyotes' previous game resulted in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 25, while the Canadiens suffered a 4-3 defeat against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 24.

In their last 10 games, the Arizona Coyotes have struggled with a 0-8-2 record, scoring an average of 2.4 goals per game while allowing 4.2 goals. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens hold a 2-7-1 record in their previous 10 outings, with an average of 2.9 goals scored per game and conceded 3.6 goals.

Both teams seek to improve their recent performances and secure a win in tonight's matchup.

Arizona Coyotes projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nick Schmaltz - Barrett Hayton - Alex Kerfoot
  • Jason Zucker - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
  • Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
  • Michael Carcone - Jack McBain - Liam O'Brien

Defensemen

  • J.J. Moser - Mathew Dumba
  • Sean Durzi - Michael Kesselring
  • Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown

Goalies

  • Connor Ingram
  • Karel Vejmelka

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Connor Ingram
Connor Ingram

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

  • Games Played (GP): 36
  • Games Started (GS): 34
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses (L): 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 92
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.80
  • Shots Against (SA): 1037
  • Saves (SV): 945
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .911
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 44 seconds

Montreal Canadiens' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia
  • Brendan Gallagher - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
  • Tanner Pearson - Colin White - Jesse Ylönen

Defensemen

  • Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
  • Arber Xhekaj - David Savard
  • Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris

Goals

  • Samuel Montembeault
  • Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Samuel Montembeault
Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start for the Canadiens. Here are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 27
  • Games Started (GS): 26
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses (L): 10
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 86
  • Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.21
  • Shots Against (SA): 877
  • Saves (SV): 791
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .902
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 36 seconds

Edited by R. Elahi
