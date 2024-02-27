Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 27th February, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes face off against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

The Coyotes' previous game resulted in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 25, while the Canadiens suffered a 4-3 defeat against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 24.

In their last 10 games, the Arizona Coyotes have struggled with a 0-8-2 record, scoring an average of 2.4 goals per game while allowing 4.2 goals. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens hold a 2-7-1 record in their previous 10 outings, with an average of 2.9 goals scored per game and conceded 3.6 goals.

Both teams seek to improve their recent performances and secure a win in tonight's matchup.

Arizona Coyotes projected lineups

Forwards

Nick Schmaltz - Barrett Hayton - Alex Kerfoot

Jason Zucker - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone - Jack McBain - Liam O'Brien

Defensemen

J.J. Moser - Mathew Dumba

Sean Durzi - Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown

Goalies

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Connor Ingram

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 36

Games Started (GS): 34

Wins: 17

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 92

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.80

Shots Against (SA): 1037

Saves (SV): 945

Save Percentage (SV%): .911

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54 minutes and 44 seconds

Montreal Canadiens' projected lineups

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Joel Armia

Brendan Gallagher - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson - Colin White - Jesse Ylönen

Defensemen

Michael Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Jayden Struble - Jordan Harris

Goals

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie

Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault is expected to start for the Canadiens. Here are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 27

Games Started (GS): 26

Wins: 12

Losses (L): 10

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 86

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.21

Shots Against (SA): 877

Saves (SV): 791

Save Percentage (SV%): .902

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 36 seconds