Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The Wells Fargo Center will host the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, NBCS-PH and SCRIPPS.
The Arizona Coyotes, who are seventh in the Central Division with 50 points, face the Flyers tonight to wrap up a quick two-game road trip.
In their recent match against the Nashville Predators, the Coyotes suffered a 5-4 overtime loss, marking their fifth consecutive defeat. With a 17-point gap from the third spot in their division, Arizona's playoff chances are slim.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers, placed 3rd in the Metropolitan Division with 62 points, secured their third straight win with a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. They trail the division leaders, the New York Rangers, by just seven points.
Arizona Coyotes Projected LineupArizona Coyotes
Forwards
- Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
- Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
- Liam O'Brien - Alex Kerfoot - Jason Zucker
- Logan Cooley - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther
Forwards
- J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
- Travis Dermott - Mathew Dumba
- Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring
Goalies
- Karel Vejmelka
- Connor Ingram
Arizona Coyotes Starting Goalie
Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes. Below are the stats for him this season.
- Games Played (GP): 21
- Games Started (GS): 18
- Wins: 6
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 63
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.33
- Shots Against (SA): 613
- Saves (SV): 552
- Save Percentage (SV%): .900
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54:06
Philadelphia Flyers Projected LineupPhiladelphia Flyers
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
- Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson
- Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates
- Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Garnet Hathaway
Defenceman
- Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
- Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
- Nick Seeler - Sean Walker
Goalie
- Samuel Ersson
- Cal Petersen
Philadelphia Flyers Starting GoalieSamuel Ersson
Samuel Ersson will most likely start for the Flyers. Below are the stats for him this season.
- Games Played (GP): 27
- Games Started (GS): 25
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 63
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.47
- Shots Against (SA): 647
- Saves (SV): 584
- Save Percentage (SV%): .903
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:36