Arizona Coyotes vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The Wells Fargo Center will host the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+, NBCS-PH and SCRIPPS.

The Arizona Coyotes, who are seventh in the Central Division with 50 points, face the Flyers tonight to wrap up a quick two-game road trip.

In their recent match against the Nashville Predators, the Coyotes suffered a 5-4 overtime loss, marking their fifth consecutive defeat. With a 17-point gap from the third spot in their division, Arizona's playoff chances are slim.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers, placed 3rd in the Metropolitan Division with 62 points, secured their third straight win with a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. They trail the division leaders, the New York Rangers, by just seven points.

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lineup

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien - Alex Kerfoot - Jason Zucker

Logan Cooley - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther

Forwards

J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott - Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Arizona Coyotes Starting Goalie

Arizona Coyotes- Karel Vejmelka Flyers Philadelphia Flyers- Samuel Ersson

Karel Vejmelka will most likely start for the Coyotes. Below are the stats for him this season.

Games Played (GP): 21

Games Started (GS): 18

Wins: 6

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 63

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 3.33

Shots Against (SA): 613

Saves (SV): 552

Save Percentage (SV%): .900

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 54:06

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates

Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Garnet Hathaway

Defenceman

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Goalie

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Philadelphia Flyers Starting Goalie

Samuel Ersson will most likely start for the Flyers. Below are the stats for him this season.

Games Played (GP): 27

Games Started (GS): 25

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 63

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.47

Shots Against (SA): 647

Saves (SV): 584

Save Percentage (SV%): .903

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56:36