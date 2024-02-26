"Back to human trafficking let’s goo": NHL fans react to Valeri Nichushkin being cleared to practice for Avalanche following player assistance spell

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to return to practice with the team. This is a positive development in his journey following an entry into the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Although he is not yet cleared for game action, Nichushkin has entered the follow-up care phase, bringing hope to fans.

The news was officially shared by NHL Public Relations on X (formerly Twitter):

"Valeri Nichushkin (@Avalanche) cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing with team."

This announcement sparked various reactions from NHL fans.

One fan expressed their enthusiasm, tweeting,

"Best news today!!!"

Another fan showcased their dedication to fantasy hockey, tweeting,

"BACK TO MY FANTASY TEAM."

However, amidst the positive sentiments, there was a concerning comment from a fan who tweeted,

"Back to human trafficking let’s goo."

On a brighter note, one fan welcomed Nichushkin back with a heartfelt message, tweeting,

"Happy to have you back Val #GoAvsGo."

Valeri Nichushkin's return from the NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Valeri Nichushkin's return to practice with the Colorado Avalanche marked the end of his absence for over a month.

Nichushkin's last game was on January 10 against Vegas. The announcement of his entry into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program came two days later while the team was in Montreal.

Nichushkin's presence on the ice for Monday's practice at the Family Sports Center signaled a significant development for the team. Before entering the assistance program, Nichushkin had been on a scoring spree. He notched 21 goals and 35 points in 29 games after a slow start to the season.

Valeri Nichushkin's previous absence from the team

This is the second time since last year that Nichushkin was unavailable for personal reasons following his departure during the playoffs in April. The circumstances surrounding that incident were mysterious, with an intoxicated woman found in his hotel room.

However, no punishment was meted out, and NHL officials expressed satisfaction with handling the situation.

As the new season began, the Avalanche (35-19-5) welcomed Nichushkin back without hesitation. Nichushkin's return is a fresh start for him and the team as they continue their season campaign.

The Avalanche are currently ranked third in the Central Divison with 75 points. They will be playing their next game against the Dallas Stars, where Nichushkin will most likely be present on the roster.