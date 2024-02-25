"Be smart and give him another MVP": NHL fans cheer as Nikita Kucherov hits 100-point mark for fourth time

In an ongoing game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New Jersey Devils, NHL fans were treated to a momentous occasion as Nikita Kucherov reached the 100-point mark for the fourth time in his illustrious career.

With a flip pass to teammate Brayden Point, Kucherov secured the assist that propelled him to this impressive milestone. As Point deftly banked the puck off the goalie's skate to score, his assist made him the first player to reach 100 points in the 2023-24 NHL season.

The NHL's official account celebrated Kucherov's achievement with a tweet exclaiming:

"100 FOR KUCH! ✅ Nikita Kucherov hits the 100-point plateau for the fourth time in his career!"

This sparked a wave of excitement among NHL fans, who took to X to express their awe and appreciation for Kucherov's talent. One fan advocated for Kucherov to receive another MVP award:

"Voters must be smart and give him another MVP"

Another fan boldly declared Kucherov as the best player in the league:

"He’s the best in the league, kick rocks if you disagree"

Meanwhile, a fan humorously noted Kucherov's achievement in contrast to previous seasons:

"bc he’s actually playing this season? No LITR as usual"

Nikita Kucherov becomes the first player to score 100 points in the 2023-24 NHL season

Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov continues to shine in the 2023-24 NHL season, emerging as a standout performer building onto his stats with each skillful play.

Leading all NHL skaters in points, Kucherov reached a significant milestone during the game against the New Jersey Devils by recording his 100th point of the season.

Remarkably, he achieved this feat in just 59 games, setting a new Lightning team record for the fewest games required to reach 100 points, surpassing his previous record from the 2018-19 season by three games.

The player is showcasing the best hockey of his career, making a compelling case for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player for the 2023-24 campaign.

His remarkable performance, highlighted by 37 goals and 63 assists, reflects his exceptional skill and contribution to the team's 31-23-5 record.

The game is currently ongoing with Tampa Bay leading with 3-1 against the Devils. Lightning's three goals came from Hagel, Point, and Headman.