"Bedard can learn from him" "Why isn’t Marner going? ": NHL fans react as John Tavares joins Team Canada's world hockey championship roster

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been announced as the latest addition to Team Canada for the upcoming 2024 IIHF Men's World Hockey Championship in Czechia. The veteran forward will join the team on Friday, just in time for their opening game against Great Britain on Saturday.

Tavares is the latest addition to Canada's roster, following the inclusion of Los Angeles Kings forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tampa Bay Lightning's Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel after they were eliminated in the NHL playoffs.

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Team Canada's roster. One fan commented:

"Great add, Bedard can learn from him," referring to the opportunity for the young phenom to gain valuable experience playing alongside Tavares.

However, not all fans were satisfied with the roster. Another fan questioned:

"Why isn't Marner going? Great chance for redemption."

"Great. This is what matters. Not the Stanley cup." one fan wrote on X.

"Surprised Rielly is not there. He's on the bubble for the Olympic team and he's either not asked or declined for this tournament." another fan wrote.

"If this is a huge addition, how bad is the rest of the team?" a user wrote.

"Good for him." another user wrote.

This year's Team Canada is an exciting mix of experienced players and young talent.

The roster features three of the most promising young stars in hockey: Connor Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks; Adam Fantilli, selected third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets; and Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The team also boasts standout players such as goaltender Jordan Binnington from the St. Louis Blues, defensemen Bowen Byram and Owen Power from the Buffalo Sabres, and Colton Parayko from the Blues.

In addition, forwards Michael Bunting from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dawson Mercer from the New Jersey Devils, and Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames are also part of the team roster.

John Tavares on Maple Leafs playoff exit

Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs' heartbreaking exit in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins, captain John Tavares remains confident in his team's ability to contend for the Stanley Cup next season.

"We're right there. I mean, it's a very small difference. Just the type of hockey that we played the way we needed to play to give ourselves a chance to win the series," Tavares said in the post game interview.

"The way we came together, the way we stuck with it, adapting to that and what that requires and what that takes. There's no doubt that we're right there."

John Tavares acknowledged the disappointment of not coming out on top in the closely contested series. However, he expressed his admiration for the team's fight and their ability to put themselves in a position to compete for the win.