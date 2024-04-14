"Bednar has lost the team"- Colorado Avalanche fans in disbelief as team suffers humiliating 7-0 loss to Winnipeg Jets

The Colorado Avalanche were completely dominated in a 7-0 blowout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

The lopsided defeat left Avalanche fans distraught and questioning the team's focus heading into the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Fans voiced frustration over the team's lackluster performance. One fan commented:

"Bednar has lost the team," referring to coach Jared Bednar.

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"Did we rest our best players?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions to the Colorado Avalanche's 7-0 loss:

"We ready to move on from this staff yet or y’all wanna keep being bad with some of the best players in the league". One fan wrote on X.

"Ugh not a good loss for sure but we got this for more games to come." another fan wrote.

"Not trading for a goaltender at the deadline is starting to look like the worst decision in franchise history." a user wrote.

"7 at least to Winnipeg, Dallas & St. Louis. Good teams don’t do that multiple times in a season." one fan wrote on X.

"I think the boys forgot there was a game going on." another fan wrote.

"This team ain’t getting past the first round." a user wrote.

"Learn from this. Move on. And get ready for them in game 1." one fan wrote.

Winnipeg took sole possession of second place in the Central Division with the win, while the Colorado Avalanche looked lackadaisical and unprepared.

Exacerbating matters, the Colorado Avalanche face the Jets in the first round of the playoffs as the second and third seeds respectively in the Western Conference. Saturday's blowout loss doesn't inspire much confidence for that matchup.

After the embarrassing defeat, the team does not have much time to dwell on it or make adjustments. They face a quick turnaround with a road matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday coming up next.

How Colorado Avalanche lost to the Jets

Winnipeg seized control early, with Sean Monahan putting the Jets on the board just under six minutes into the first period.

Gabriel Vilardi added a power-play goal two minutes later before Josh Morrissey made it 3-0 with another man-advantage tally. Before the first period was over, Adam Lowry made it 4-0 heading into intermission.

The onslaught continued in the second half, with Tyler Toffoli pushing the lead to 5-0 just over 10 minutes in. Monahan netted his second goal of the game before Lowry capped off the scoring with his second as well to make it 7-0.

Connor Hellebuyck secured the shutout for Winnipeg, stopping all 30 shots he faced. The Avalanche pulled starting goalie Alexandar Georgiev after allowing four goals in over 15 minutes. His replacement Justus Annunen didn't fare much better, though.