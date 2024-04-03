"Being washed at 23 is wild": NHL fans troll Trevor Zegras after his collision with a referee

NHL fans on social media didn't hold back in trolling Trevor Zegras for his collision with the referee during Tuesday's game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames.

During one of his plays, Zegras was skating near the boards when pressure from the Flames player caused him to retreat with the puck into his zone. However, he lost possession to the Flames, who nearly scored but were denied by a remarkable save from Lukas Dostal between the pipes.

Here's the video:

On fan tweeted:

"Zegras being washed at 23 is wild"

Another wrote:

"You wanna skill it up? This is what happens bud"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Does Zegras do anything anymore"

"Give that man a raise. Rare win for the refs."

"Dude is such a drama queen. Guy will be playing in European 2nd division team in 3 years ..."

Trevor Zegras has nine points, through four goals and five assists, in 25 games this season.

Trevor Zegras and Ducks beat the Calgary Flames

The Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night faced the Calgary Flames at Sociatabnk Sddledome Arena. The Ducks came out victorious with a commanding 5-3 win over the hosts.

Mason McTavish put the Ducks on board after redirecting Olen Zellweger's pass into the back of the net at 14:03 of the first period. Yegor Sharangovic made it 1-1 for the Flames at 10:26, scoring a wrist-shot goal from the left circle at 2:30 of the second period.

Andrei Kuzmenkov's goal at 10:26 put the Flames in the lead for the first time, beating Lukas Dostal for a wrist-shot goal. Just over two minutes later, Troy Terry tied it for the Flames to head into the final period with the score tied at 3-3. Alex Killorn scored twice to make it 5-3 for the Ducks.

Nazem Kadri, Kuzmenko, Martin Pospisil and Weegar all accumulated two points for the Flames in the contest. Meanwhile, for the Ducks, Terry and Zellweger accumulated three points apiece in the matchup, while Killorn had two points.

Trevor Zegras and the Ducks next face the Seattle Kraken on Friday, while the Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.