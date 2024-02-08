Fans on social media gave their reactions to the return of the 2025 Winter Classic to Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Blackhawks, who drafted Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, will host the St. Louis Blues to mark the NHL's annual outdoor showdown as part of the 2025 Winter Classic.

Notably, the matchup between the two clubs will be played at the iconic 110-year-old home of the MLB's Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field.

The game will also mark a rematch of the 2017 NHL Winter Classic, which was played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Blues ended up beating the Hawks, 4-1 in front of a whopping 46,556 fans.

Moreover, the 2025 Winter Classic game will be the seventh (highest overall) outdoor game for the Hawks and the first since 2019. Meanwhile, as for Bedard, he will take part in an outdoor game for the first time since making his debut this year.

Expand Tweet

Here's what fans on X, formerly Twitter, said about the 2025 Winter Classic returning to Wrigley Field.

One fan tweeted:

"Bettman is really desperate to market Bedard huh? Could’ve picked any other teams that haven’t or have little outdoor games but nope we’re stuck with STL @ CHI again."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Back in December 2009, Wrigley Field hosted the NHL's second Winter Classic game. It was hosted between the Detroit Red Wings and Blackhawks, which ended with Detroit beating Chicago, 6-4 in front of 40,818 spectators.

More about 2025 Winter Classic game

The game will be telecast live on TNT in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. It's worth noting that additional information regarding the tickets, date and timing of the game will be updated when it becomes available.

So far, there have been a total of 39 outdoor games played in the NHL and this season there are two outdoor games scheduled to be played.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will see four teams from the Metro Division; the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Expand Tweet

The first game of the 2024 NHL Stadium Series will be played between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 17 (8:00 p.m. ET). It can be viewed live on ESPN+, SN1, ABC, and TVAS-D.

The next day, on Feb. 18, the New York Rangers and New York Islanders will face off for a classic New York rivalry. Fans can watch this showdown live on TVAS, ABC, SN, and ESPN+.