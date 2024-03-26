"Biggest accomplishment this season": Pens fans react to Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads' retrieval after being stolen 2 weeks earlier 

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they had recovered a stolen truckload of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads.

Kevin Acklin, the Penguins' President of Business Operations, announced that the Jaromir Jagr bobblehead will now be distributed during the team's upcoming home game on April 6.

The Penguins learned last week that a specialized team successfully negotiated the return of the stolen items to a secure warehouse in Ontario, California.

The Pens revealed a few weeks ago that the shipment containing the bobblehead was stolen before it arrived in California. Nevertheless, the truckload has arrived in Pittsburgh and will be transported to the PPG Paints Arena within the next week.

"Your biggest accomplishment this season"

"Mike Sullivan on the stolen bobbleheads: even tho they weren't given to fans I liked their compete level"

"Please tell me there was some cool code name for this whole operation."

Fans can begin redeeming Jaromir Jagr bobblehead vouchers on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

How can fans redeem Jaromir Jagr bobblehead vouchers?

Fans who purchased a ticket to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (April 6) and a Jagr bobblehead voucher can redeem them inside the PPG Paints Arena until 30 minutes after the game ends.

The next day, on Sunday, April 7, the Penguins will offer a drive-thru pick-up at PPG Paints Arena. Before fans receive their Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads, the vouchers will be scanned and collected inside the garage. The timings are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Penguins released the following statement (via NHL.com):

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play the Carolina Hurricanes next on Tuesday. The Penguins are currently five points off the second-placed Washington Capitals in the East.