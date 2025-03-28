Biz drops multiple F-bomb response after Sharks stun Maple Leafs in OT

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette, a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan, unleashed a string of F-bombs after the San Jose Sharks pulled off a 6-5 shootout upset against the Leafs on Thursday.

Rookie Mcklin Celebrini sealed the win for the Sharks, scoring the decisive goal in the shootout at SAP Center. The Leafs had staged an incredible comeback, erasing a two-goal deficit to tie the game with under a minute left in regulation, forcing overtime.

Nevertheless, the Toronto Maple Leafs couldn't secure the win. Paul Bissonnette vented his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), blasting the outcome with a blunt, profanity-laced reaction.

"F*****g shootouts. "F**k off," Biz wrote.

The San Jose Sharks are out of the playoff race. In their last 29 games, they've managed just two wins against teams currently in the playoff spots, and both of those victories have come against the Leafs.

The Leafs are first in the Atlantic Division with 90 points. They will be up against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena next on Saturday.

How the San Jose Sharks downed the Toronto Maple Leafs

On Thursday, the San Jose Sharks hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center, pulling off a 6-5 shootout win.

Tyler Toffoli put the Sharks ahead just 7:50 into the first period. Seven minutes later, William Nylander evened things up for the Leafs with a power-play goal. With under three minutes left in the period, Collin Graf gave the Sharks a 2-1 edge, scoring shorthanded.

"We did a great job at the end of the game to get a point. We had a lot of good looks in OT that didn't go in," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said via NHL. "We didn't play well in the first period."

Alexander Wennberg increased the lead to 3-1 early in the second period at 1:39. Auston Matthews trimmed it to 3-2 for the Leafs with a power-play goal at 4:46. William Eklund then increased the home team's lead to 4-2, but Scott Laughton's debut goal for the Leafs brought the scoreline to 4-3 heading into the third.

Toffoli struck again, making it 5-3 for San Jose. In the final minute of regulation, John Tavares and Nylander tied it at 5-5, pushing the game to overtime. The Sharks eventually sealed the win in the shootout.

