Blackhawks NHL Mock Draft 2025: Predicting Chicago's picks and potential steals

This weekend, the Chicago Blackhawks will have their hands full with a slew of draft picks on both nights one and two of this year's NHL draft.

Ad

With their goalie of the future in Spencer Knight, the team's focus now shifts to looking for a center and bolstering their defense. With that in mind, let's take a look at who the Blackhawks could pick in this year's NHL draft.

Chicago Blackhawks' 2025 Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 3: Porter Martone

As we approach the draft, it has continued to look more and more like the Blackhawks are deciding between Porter Martone and Caleb Desnoyers as their No. 3 pick.

Ad

Trending

As ESPN's Kristen Shilton wrote ahead of the draft, Martone's stock has only risen since the NHL Combine, and when factoring in the fact that the center racked up 98 points over 57 games last season with the Brampton Steelheads, don't be surprised if GM Kyle Davidson drafts Martone with the third pick.

Round 1, Pick 25 (VIA TOR): Vaclav Nestrasil

There have been rumblings regarding the Blackhawks drafting Vaclav Nestrasil leading up to the NHL draft. When looking at the team's previous picks in recent years, and Nestrasil's size, it's easy to see why the team is interested in the towering winger.

Ad

At 6-foot-5, Nestrasil gives Chicago the kind of size they need alongside Connor Bedard, while also providing two-way play that makes things tough on opposing teams.

Round 2, Pick 34: Ryker Lee

With four picks through the first two rounds, Chicago will have plenty of chances to hit on a talented forward as it looks to continue to build out its bottom-six forward group.

As an Illinois native, Ryker Lee could be a great fit. Last season, he logged 68 points over 58 games through his first season with the Madison Capitols, making him an intriguing early second-round pick.

Ad

Round 2, Pick 60 (VIA DAL): David Bedkowski

As Chicago looks to get bigger and more physical, defenceman David Bedkowski could be a great late second-round pick.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman is projected to be a late second-round or early third-round pick this year after playing 37 games in the OHL last year, where his physical play made him a force to be reckoned with.

Round 3, Pick 66: Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen

A name that NHL fans may very well be familiar with, Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen is the son of Manon Rhéaume, the first woman to sign with the NHL.

Ad

While Dakoda's mom played goalie, the Michigan prospect is a bruising defenceman, who is projected as being a late second-round or early third-round pick.

If he's still available by the time Chicago makes the 66th pick, the team could make back-to-back blue line picks.

Round 4, Pick 98 AND Round 7, Pick 197: TRADE

Heading into this year's NHL draft, there were reports that the Blackhawks may be willing to part ways with their No. 3 pick. Ultimately, however, it appears as though Chicago is poised to retain the pick.

Ad

Given that, and the fact that the team has five picks through the first three rounds, don't be surprised if we see Chicago package some of its late picks from this draft along with one of its three second-round picks next year.

Round 4, Pick 107: Shamar Moses

Last season, Shamar Moses impressed in his 61 games with the North Bay Battalion in the OHL.

The winger logged 48 points, and considering he just turned 18 at the start of May, the Blackhawks could look to acquire him earlier than some mock drafts have him going.

Ad

Round 6, Pick 162: Jabez Seymour

A late-draft prospect that could be worth keeping an eye on, Jabez Seymour is a towering forward who is still a month out from his 18th birthday.

At 6-foot-3, Seymour provided both Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Charlottetown with some bruising play last year in the QMJHL. While late picks come with far more questions than early selections, Seymour's comes with plenty of upside as a physical forward.

Round 7, Pick 194: Drew Schock

Ad

With their last projected pick of this year's NHL draft, the Blackhawks will likely have a chance to draft Drew Schock, who could be a great offensive asset.

Last year, Schock logged 37 points over 66 games with the US National U1Q8 team, before then logging 17 points over 27 games with the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama