Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 4th March, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 35-17-8 and will host the 35-13-14 Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN and promises to be a great watch.
The spotlight falls on two of the league's top skaters, William Nylander of the Maple Leafs, with an impressive 33 goals and 50 assists, and David Pastrnak of the Bruins, tallying 38 goals and 49 assists.
Toronto is coming off a thrilling 4-3 home victory against the New York Rangers on March 2, securing the win in a shootout with a score of 2-1. Meanwhile, Boston faced a setback in their last game on March 2, suffering a 5-1 defeat on the road against the New York Islanders.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander
- Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Calle Jarnkrok
- Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves
Defensemen
- Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin
- T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
- Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe
Goalies
- Joseph Woll
- Ilya Samsonov
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Joseph Woll will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 16
- Games Started (GS): 14
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 5
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 43
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.75
- Shots Against (SA): 522
- Saves (SV): 479
- Save Percentage (SV%): .918
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 44 seconds
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Forwards
- Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak
- James van Riemsdyk- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk
- Danton Heinen- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic
- Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Marc McLaughlin
Defensemen
- Parker Wotherspoon- Charlie McAvoy
- Mason Lohrei- Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman
- Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins starting goalie
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 34
- Games Started (GS): 33
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 8
- Goals Against (GA): 83
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.53
- Shots Against (SA): 1026
- Saves (SV): 943
- Save Percentage (SV%): .919
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 49 seconds