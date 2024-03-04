Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 4th March, 2024

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 04, 2024 15:34 GMT
Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are 35-17-8 and will host the 35-13-14 Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN and promises to be a great watch.

The spotlight falls on two of the league's top skaters, William Nylander of the Maple Leafs, with an impressive 33 goals and 50 assists, and David Pastrnak of the Bruins, tallying 38 goals and 49 assists.

Toronto is coming off a thrilling 4-3 home victory against the New York Rangers on March 2, securing the win in a shootout with a score of 2-1. Meanwhile, Boston faced a setback in their last game on March 2, suffering a 5-1 defeat on the road against the New York Islanders.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

  • Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
  • Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander
  • Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Calle Jarnkrok
  • Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

  • Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin
  • T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren
  • Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

Goalies

  • Joseph Woll
  • Ilya Samsonov

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Joseph Woll will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs
Joseph Woll will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 16
  • Games Started (GS): 14
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 5
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 43
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.75
  • Shots Against (SA): 522
  • Saves (SV): 479
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .918
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 44 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak
  • James van Riemsdyk- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk
  • Danton Heinen- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic
  • Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Marc McLaughlin

Defensemen

  • Parker Wotherspoon- Charlie McAvoy
  • Mason Lohrei- Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 34
  • Games Started (GS): 33
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 8
  • Goals Against (GA): 83
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.53
  • Shots Against (SA): 1026
  • Saves (SV): 943
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .919
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 49 seconds

