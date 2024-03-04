Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 4th March, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 35-17-8 and will host the 35-13-14 Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN and promises to be a great watch.

The spotlight falls on two of the league's top skaters, William Nylander of the Maple Leafs, with an impressive 33 goals and 50 assists, and David Pastrnak of the Bruins, tallying 38 goals and 49 assists.

Toronto is coming off a thrilling 4-3 home victory against the New York Rangers on March 2, securing the win in a shootout with a score of 2-1. Meanwhile, Boston faced a setback in their last game on March 2, suffering a 5-1 defeat on the road against the New York Islanders.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Matthew Knies- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi- Max Domi- William Nylander

Bobby McMann- John Tavares- Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Holmberg- David Kampf- Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly- Ilya Lyubushkin

T.J. Brodie- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit- Jake McCabe

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Joseph Woll will most likely start for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 16

Games Started (GS): 14

Wins: 9

Losses: 5

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 43

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.75

Shots Against (SA): 522

Saves (SV): 479

Save Percentage (SV%): .918

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 44 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk- Pavel Zacha- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Marc McLaughlin

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 34

Games Started (GS): 33

Wins: 19

Losses: 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 8

Goals Against (GA): 83

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.53

Shots Against (SA): 1026

Saves (SV): 943

Save Percentage (SV%): .919

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 49 seconds