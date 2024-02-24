  • home icon
  • Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 24, 2024 14:43 GMT
The Vancouver Canucks, with a season record of 37-16-6, are set to host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

J.T. Miller, a standout player for the Canucks, has contributed significantly with 29 goals and 47 assists. On the other side, the Boston Bruins, holding a record of 34-12-12, feature the impressive David Pastrnak, boasting 36 goals and 46 assists. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN.

Vancouver comes into the matchup after a 5-2 road defeat against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Meanwhile, Boston faced a setback in its last game, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Calgary Flames on the same day.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jake DeBrusk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Danton Heinen
  • James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Jakub Lauko
  • Trent Frederic- Jesper Boqvist- Anthony Richard

Defensemen

  • Mason Lohrei- Charlie McAvoy
  • Parker Wotherspoon- Brandon Carlo
  • Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

  • Jeremy Swayman
  • Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins' Starting goalie

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 32
  • Games Started (GS): 31
  • Wins: 18
  • Losses (L): 6
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
  • Goals Against (GA): 76
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.47
  • Shots Against (SA): 951
  • Saves (SV): 875
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .920
  • Shutouts (SO): 3
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 37 seconds

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
  • Arshdeep Bains- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
  • Pius Suter- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
  • Sam Lafferty- Nils Aman- Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
  • Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

  • Thatcher Demko
  • Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks Starting goalie

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 43
  • Games Started (GS): 43
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses (L): 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 106
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48
  • Shots Against (SA): 1278
  • Saves (SV): 1172
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .917
  • Shutouts (SO): 5
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
