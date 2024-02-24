Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, with a season record of 37-16-6, are set to host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.
J.T. Miller, a standout player for the Canucks, has contributed significantly with 29 goals and 47 assists. On the other side, the Boston Bruins, holding a record of 34-12-12, feature the impressive David Pastrnak, boasting 36 goals and 46 assists. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN.
Vancouver comes into the matchup after a 5-2 road defeat against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Meanwhile, Boston faced a setback in its last game, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Calgary Flames on the same day.
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Forwards
- Jake DeBrusk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Danton Heinen
- James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Jakub Lauko
- Trent Frederic- Jesper Boqvist- Anthony Richard
Defensemen
- Mason Lohrei- Charlie McAvoy
- Parker Wotherspoon- Brandon Carlo
- Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman
- Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins' Starting goalie
Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 32
- Games Started (GS): 31
- Wins: 18
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
- Goals Against (GA): 76
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.47
- Shots Against (SA): 951
- Saves (SV): 875
- Save Percentage (SV%): .920
- Shutouts (SO): 3
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 37 seconds
Vancouver Canucks projected lineups
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm
- Arshdeep Bains- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser
- Pius Suter- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland
- Sam Lafferty- Nils Aman- Ilya Mikheyev
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole- Tyler Myers
- Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Casey DeSmith
Vancouver Canucks Starting goalie
Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 43
- Games Started (GS): 43
- Wins: 30
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 106
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48
- Shots Against (SA): 1278
- Saves (SV): 1172
- Save Percentage (SV%): .917
- Shutouts (SO): 5
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds