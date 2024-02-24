Boston Bruins vs Vancouver Canucks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, with a season record of 37-16-6, are set to host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

J.T. Miller, a standout player for the Canucks, has contributed significantly with 29 goals and 47 assists. On the other side, the Boston Bruins, holding a record of 34-12-12, feature the impressive David Pastrnak, boasting 36 goals and 46 assists. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and NESN.

Vancouver comes into the matchup after a 5-2 road defeat against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Meanwhile, Boston faced a setback in its last game, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Calgary Flames on the same day.

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Boston Bruins

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Jakub Lauko

Trent Frederic- Jesper Boqvist- Anthony Richard

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins' Starting goalie

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Vancouver Canucks

Jeremy Swayman will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 32

Games Started (GS): 31

Wins: 18

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 7

Goals Against (GA): 76

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.47

Shots Against (SA): 951

Saves (SV): 875

Save Percentage (SV%): .920

Shutouts (SO): 3

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 37 seconds

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander- Elias Pettersson- Elias Lindholm

Arshdeep Bains- J.T. Miller- Brock Boeser

Pius Suter- Teddy Blueger- Conor Garland

Sam Lafferty- Nils Aman- Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov- Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Vancouver Canucks Starting goalie

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks.

Thatcher Demko will most likely start for the Vancouver Canucks. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 43

Games Started (GS): 43

Wins: 30

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 106

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.48

Shots Against (SA): 1278

Saves (SV): 1172

Save Percentage (SV%): .917

Shutouts (SO): 5

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 41 seconds