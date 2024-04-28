"Bro’s scared of Boston" "He’s just not built for the playoffs": NHL fans react to Sheldon Keefe's update on Auston Matthews' lingering illness

Fans reacted to Auston Matthews' illness as the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their playoff series on Saturday.

To exacerbate matters, Matthews left early due to illness and didn't return for the third period. Coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on the star player's condition:

"For whatever reason, it's not one of those run-of-the-mill everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go. This one has lingered. The affects have lingered and gotten worse when he gets on the ice and is asserting himself," Keefe said (via Insider Chris Johnston.)

The Rocket Richard trophy winner had only 14:16 ice time before being ruled out. Fans on social media reacted to the news, with some questioning Matthews' ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

One fan commented:

"Bro's scared of Boston."

Another said:

"He's just not built for the playoffs."

Here are some fan reactions to Auston Matthews' lingering illness:

"Obviously hope he’s ok and health is at the upmost importance. But man, this team is cursed." one fan tweeted.

"I guess the playoffs really do make some players sick…" another fan tweeted.

"Get back on the ice and deal with it. You got a series to win here!" a user wrote.

"The Illness is Leafs playoff hockey, could make anyone sick." another user wrote.

"Sounding quite a bit like "Long-Covid" to me. One wonders if he's also experiencing Lingering fatigue, cognitive decline, memory lapses, shortness of breath. Because I've been living with this since catching Covid ONCE before vaccines were introduced, and it's no joke." one fan wrote.

"Pressure…. It’s called pressure." another fan wrote.

The loss puts the Maple Leafs in a difficult position, trailing the series 3-1. Game 5 takes place in Boston on Tuesday night.

Exploring Auston Matthews's Illness

Star forward Auston Matthews has not looked like himself since his dominant 3-point performance in Game 2 of the Maple Leafs' playoff series against the Bruins. Matthews scored the winner and had two assists.

Sheldon Keefe revealed that Matthews has been dealing with the illness for some time, forcing him to take maintenance days between games to rest. Keefe pulled Matthews in Game 4 on the advice of team doctors, as the effects of the illness appeared to worsen whenever Matthews exerted himself on the ice.

"It's all just related to the illness he's been dealing with," Keefe said after Matthews was held out of the third period of the 3-1 Game 4 loss. "Ultimately, he's been giving us everything that he has here. Ultimately, the doctor pulled him."

Auston Matthews has not recorded a point outside of Game 2 as the Leafs' offense has sputtered to just seven total goals in the series so far.

The Maple Leafs didn't practice Sunday, as Matthews and others focused on rest and recovery.