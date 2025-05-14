Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau admitted he had doubts when the Edmonton Oilers signed John Klingberg in January. Klingberg last played for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023-24 NHL season, and he missed most of the regular season due to hip surgery.

On Tuesday's "TSN Overdrive", Boudreau discussed the Oilers' defensive players.

"Those are the surprises. Bouchard, you said the magic word — he's been quiet. He hasn't played for both teams on any given shift. He's been really solid," Boudreau said.

Boudreau then proceeded to talk about John Klingberg and said he didn’t understand the Oilers' move to sign him initially. He pointed to Klingberg’s poor performances in Anaheim, Dallas and Toronto.

"Klingberg's been solid. I thought there was no chance when they got him," he added. "I said, "What are they getting him for?" His Anaheim thing went terrible. His last year in Dallas went terrible. His Leafs thing was terrible."

(from 18:18 mark onwards)

Since joining the Oilers, he has played 11 playoff games. He has recorded three assists, with a 4 plus-minus rating. His average ice time is 19:01 per game, and he’s taken 13 shots. Klingberg hasn’t been a major scoring threat but has helped move the puck.

Boudreau also included Jake Walman when praising the Oilers’ defense. He said the group has become a “tower of strength” in the playoffs.

"The other one is Walman — he's been traded twice this year. He's played so good. (Oilers D corps) have been a tower of strength," Boudreau said.

Klingberg’s game hasn’t been flashy, but he has handled top-four minutes. He’s done enough to stay in the lineup. His offense has been limited, but he’s played reliable minutes. If he continues to clean up his defensive play, he can remain effective as the Oilers go deeper in the playoffs.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman praises John Klingberg

After the Oilers won Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights, Zach Hyman praised John Klingberg’s solid performance. Klingberg played nearly 20 minutes, blocked two shots, and had one hit. Hyman said Klingberg is moving well again and is hard to read with the puck.

"He's moving. His hips are moving," Hyman said postgame. "...Obviously, for a guy who uses his hips a lot, to have that kind of surgery, it takes time. I think you're seeing a confident Klingberg, and that's a big help when we're missing a big piece like Eki (Mattias Ekholm)... he's a heck of a player."

With Mattias Ekholm injured, John Klingberg’s role became more important. The Oilers needed smart defense, and Klingberg delivered that.

