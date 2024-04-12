Bruins' Don Sweeney named Canada GM for Four Nations tournament

Hockey Canada named Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney the general manager of the Four Nations Tournament next year.

Sweeney had been rumored to be the frontrunner for the job for quite some time, and on Friday, Team Canada made the announcement.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill will be the assistant GM and has been named assistant general manager of Canada’s men’s Olympic team for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, as Doug Armstrong is the GM for that team.

“As we continue to prepare for international competition over the next two years, I am thrilled to have Don and Jim lead Team Canada at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, and to welcome these two experienced general managers to our management group for the 2026 Olympics,” Armstrong said.

“Both Don and Jim have enjoyed successful NHL careers and will represent the Maple Leaf with pride, and we know their experience will be a valuable asset as we build teams for two major international events in 2025 and 2026.”

Don Sweeney has been the Bruins GM since 2015. Sweeney helped guide the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019, but they lost in the Finals to the St. Louis Blues.

Sweeney had also been named NHL General Manager of the Year in 2019.

When is the Four Nations Tournament?

The Four Nations Tournament will take place on Feb. 12–20, 2025.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the tournament will take place in Montreal and Boston, with the four countries being Canada, the USA, Finland and Sweden.

It will be the first best-on-best hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, which is exciting news for players.

"Just the opportunity to do that is a dream come true," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "I've been vocal about this and I feel that it's important for hockey as we continue to try and grow our game internationally and at home."

The Four Nations tournament will also be a prequel to the 2026 Winter Olympics, which Gary Bettman confirmed will have NHL participation.

"There is a recognition of how important this is to the players, and in the spirit of cooperation -- particularly the work that we did together during COVID -- everybody felt on our side that it was the right thing to do," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "… This really came down to doing something because the players really wanted it."

The plan is to alternate between the Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey every two years.