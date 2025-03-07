"Bruins are officially dead": Paul Bissonnette drops unfiltered reaction to Brad Marchand's rumored trade to Florida Panthers

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette dropped a no-holds-barred take on the Boston Bruins' season following trade rumors suggesting former team captain Brad Marchand moving to Florida Panthers.

According to The Hockey News, the Boston Bruins agreed to move Marchand at this year’s trade deadline, officially raising the white flag on their season. The move prompted Bissonette to state the following:

“The Bruins are officially dead. End of an era.”

The Marchand trade comes on the heels of other key players moving on, such as Charlie Coyle heading to the Colorado Avalanche and Brandon Carlo going to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Earlier in this trade deadline season, the Bruins moved Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers.

Bissonnette made his feelings perfectly evident on Sportsnet’s Hockey Central by hanging his head when hearing the news of the reported trade. Here’s a look:

The shocking trade involving Marchand to division rival Florida essentially indicates the Bruins are heading for a rebuild this upcoming season. It remains to be seen if the Bruins have any more deals to announce before the official closing of this season’s trade window.

Brad Marchand a natural fit with Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand is a natural fit for the Florida Panthers after the team lost Matthew Tkachuk to a lower-body injury last month. Tkachuk sustained the injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Upon his return to the Panthers, he was placed on LTIR with a suspected groin injury. There is no timeline for his return, though the Panthers hope he can return at some point in the postseason.

As The Hockey News noted, Marchand is a great replacement for Tkachuk. He is the type of tough agitator the Panthers had in Tkachuk. Moreover, Marchand can play a meaningful middle-six role, potentially delivering depth scoring.

While Marchand is currently nursing an upper-body injury, he’ll likely be back in time for the first round. As it stands, the Panthers could either win the Atlantic Division and face one of the wildcard teams or finish second and run into the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Entering Friday night’s action, the Panthers have a two-point lead on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot in the Atlantic. However, the Leafs have a game in hand. So, it seems the Atlantic Division will go down to the wire.

Regardless of who they face in the first round of the playoffs, the defending Stanley Cup champions could certainly use Brad Marchand’s leadership and experience.

