Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres (24-27-4), currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, are set to face the Montreal Canadiens (22-25-8), who are positioned 14th, at Bell Centre on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
In their recent game on Feb. 19, the Sabres experienced a 4-3 defeat at home against the Anaheim Ducks in spite of a competitive performance.
On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens played their last game at home on Feb. 17, where they suffered a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Canadiens, striving to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, faced a tough challenge in the Capitals but managed to keep the game close.
Buffalo Sabres projected lineupsBuffalo Sabres
Forwards
- Jeff Skinner- Tage Thompson- Alex Tuch
- Jordan Greenway- Casey Mittelstadt- Dylan Cozens
- Zach Benson- Peyton Krebs- JJ Peterka
- Eric Robinson- Zemgus Girgensons- Kyle Okposo
Defensemen
- Rasmus Dahlin- Henri Jokiharju
- Jacob Bryson- Connor Clifton
- Kale Clague- Erik Johnson
Goalies
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
- Eric Comrie
Buffalo Sabres starting goalies
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will most likely start for the Sabres. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 31
- Games Started (GS): 28
- Wins: 14
- Losses (L): 14
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 74
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.54
- Shots Against (SA): 825
- Saves (SV): 751
- Save Percentage (SV%): .910
- Shutouts (SO): 4
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 20 seconds
Montreal Canadiens projected lineups
The Montreal Canadiens
Forwards
- Cole Caufield- Nick Suzuki- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Joshua Roy- Alex Newhook- Josh Anderson
- Joel Armia- Jake Evans- Brendan Gallagher
- Michael Pezzetta- Brandon Gignac- Tanner Pearson
Defensemen
- Michael Matheson- David Savard
- Jayden Struble- Kaiden Guhle
- Arber Xhekaj- Johnathan Kovacevic
Goalies
- Samuel Montembeault
- Jake Allen
Montreal Canadiens starting goalies
Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Canadiens. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 26
- Games Started (GS): 25
- Wins: 12
- Losses (L): 9
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 83
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.21
- Shots Against (SA): 854
- Saves (SV): 771
- Save Percentage (SV%): .903
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 39 seconds