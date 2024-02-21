Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Buffalo Sabres (24-27-4), currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, are set to face the Montreal Canadiens (22-25-8), who are positioned 14th, at Bell Centre on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In their recent game on Feb. 19, the Sabres experienced a 4-3 defeat at home against the Anaheim Ducks in spite of a competitive performance.

On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens played their last game at home on Feb. 17, where they suffered a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Canadiens, striving to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, faced a tough challenge in the Capitals but managed to keep the game close.

Buffalo Sabres projected lineups

Forwards

Jeff Skinner- Tage Thompson- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway- Casey Mittelstadt- Dylan Cozens

Zach Benson- Peyton Krebs- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson- Zemgus Girgensons- Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson- Connor Clifton

Kale Clague- Erik Johnson

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Buffalo Sabres starting goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will most likely start for the Sabres. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 31

Games Started (GS): 28

Wins: 14

Losses (L): 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 74

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.54

Shots Against (SA): 825

Saves (SV): 751

Save Percentage (SV%): .910

Shutouts (SO): 4

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 20 seconds

Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

Forwards

Cole Caufield- Nick Suzuki- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy- Alex Newhook- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia- Jake Evans- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta- Brandon Gignac- Tanner Pearson

Defensemen

Michael Matheson- David Savard

Jayden Struble- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj- Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalies

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens starting goalies

Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Canadiens. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 26

Games Started (GS): 25

Wins: 12

Losses (L): 9

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 83

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.21

Shots Against (SA): 854

Saves (SV): 771

Save Percentage (SV%): .903

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 39 seconds