Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 21, 2024 14:49 GMT
Montreal Canadiens v Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres (24-27-4), currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, are set to face the Montreal Canadiens (22-25-8), who are positioned 14th, at Bell Centre on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In their recent game on Feb. 19, the Sabres experienced a 4-3 defeat at home against the Anaheim Ducks in spite of a competitive performance.

On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens played their last game at home on Feb. 17, where they suffered a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Canadiens, striving to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, faced a tough challenge in the Capitals but managed to keep the game close.

Buffalo Sabres projected lineups

Buffalo Sabres v Los Angeles Kings
 Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

  • Jeff Skinner- Tage Thompson- Alex Tuch
  • Jordan Greenway- Casey Mittelstadt- Dylan Cozens
  • Zach Benson- Peyton Krebs- JJ Peterka
  • Eric Robinson- Zemgus Girgensons- Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

  • Rasmus Dahlin- Henri Jokiharju
  • Jacob Bryson- Connor Clifton
  • Kale Clague- Erik Johnson

Goalies

  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
  • Eric Comrie

Buffalo Sabres starting goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will most likely start for the Sabres. Montreal Canadiens

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will most likely start for the Sabres. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 31
  • Games Started (GS): 28
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses (L): 14
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 74
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.54
  • Shots Against (SA): 825
  • Saves (SV): 751
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .910
  • Shutouts (SO): 4
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 20 seconds

Montreal Canadiens projected lineups

Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens

Forwards

  • Cole Caufield- Nick Suzuki- Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Joshua Roy- Alex Newhook- Josh Anderson
  • Joel Armia- Jake Evans- Brendan Gallagher
  • Michael Pezzetta- Brandon Gignac- Tanner Pearson

Defensemen

  • Michael Matheson- David Savard
  • Jayden Struble- Kaiden Guhle
  • Arber Xhekaj- Johnathan Kovacevic

Goalies

  • Samuel Montembeault
  • Jake Allen

Montreal Canadiens starting goalies

Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Canadiens.

Samuel Montembeault will most likely start for the Canadiens. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 26
  • Games Started (GS): 25
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses (L): 9
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 83
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.21
  • Shots Against (SA): 854
  • Saves (SV): 771
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .903
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 39 seconds

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
