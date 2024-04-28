"But Matthews scored 69 in the regular season, lol": NHL fans roast Leafs over consistent low scores in the playoff series

The Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff journey has been marked by a lack of offensive firepower, leaving fans scratching their heads and searching for answers.

A recent tweet by Jonas Siegel, the Maple Leafs reporter, laid bare the disheartening truth: in their last 11 playoff games, the Leafs have struggled to light up the scoreboard, tallying a mere handful of goals.

The post, which listed the Leafs' goal totals in those crucial playoff matchups, quickly became a focal point for NHL fans, who wasted no time in expressing their frustrations and disbelief.

One fan took aim at the perceived lack of grit within the roster, singling out a specific player for criticism:

"I’m told they need more grit…. Reaves has cost game 1 and game 4…."

Matthews' regular-season heroics were not immune to scrutiny, with one fan wryly pointing out,

"But Matthews scored 69 in the regular season..lol."

The overarching theme of disappointment was palpable in the responses, with fans lamenting yet another postseason marked by offensive ineptitude.

"Yet another major power outage at the wrong time of year," remarked one fan.

Criticism wasn't reserved solely for the players on the ice; goaltending and management also came under scrutiny.

"And Sammy has a GAA over 3 so we were screwed anyway. Gotta score 4 with that boy in net. Oh well, good luck in your future endeavors Sammy," lamented one fan.

Others took aim at the team's core players, suggesting a lack of resilience and grit in crucial moments.

"Yep. This isn’t a goaltending problem or a Ryan Reaves problem. The big boys don’t know how to grind," remarked another fan.

The frustration wasn't limited to the present moment; some fans couldn't help but look ahead to potential solutions.

"Excited to talk about what defenseman we need to add next trade deadline!" quipped one fan.

In a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the team's management strategy, one fan drew parallels with past successes, remarking,

"It’s like the GM looked at how the Sens teams that the Leafs dominated 20 years ago were built and said, 'let’s do that for 8 years straight'."

Ultimately, the recurring theme in the responses was one of frustration and disillusionment. As another fan succinctly put it,

"That’s what the money is for…"

Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-1 to Boston Bruins

In Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brad Marchand broke the Boston playoff goals record, leading the Bruins to a 3-1 victory.

Marchand's 56th playoff goal, accompanied by an assist, fueled Boston's triumph, bringing them within a win of advancing to the second round. James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak also contributed goals, while Jeremy Swayman's solid goaltending kept Toronto at bay.

Toronto faced setbacks, with Auston Matthews sidelined due to illness and William Nylander returning from injury. Despite their efforts, Toronto couldn't break through Boston's defense, leading to frustration on the bench.

Boston's dominance, especially on the power play, shows their control of the game. With historical milestones reached, including Marchand surpassing Cam Neely's franchise playoff goal record, the Bruins showcased their depth and determination.