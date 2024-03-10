Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

On Sunday, March 10, at 5:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSSO.

In their most recent game on March 9, Carolina secured a 4-2 victory on the road against the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames faced a setback in their last outing on March 9, playing away against the Florida Panthers and succumbing to a 5-1 defeat.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov- Sebastian Aho- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen- Jack Drury- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook- Jordan Staal- Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Evgeny Kuznetsov- Jesper Fast

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov- Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalies

Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen will most likely start for the Carolina Hurricanes. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 7

Games Started (GS): 7

Wins: 5

Losses (L): 1

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 16

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.57

Shots Against (SA): 167

Saves (SV): 151

Save Percentage (SV%): .904

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 53 minutes and 16 seconds

Calgary Flames Projected lineups

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau- Yegor Sharangovich- Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier- Nazem Kadri- Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane- Mikael Backlund- Blake Coleman

Walker Duehr- Kevin Rooney- Dryden Hunt

Defensemen

Mackenzie Weegar- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington- Daniil Miromanov

Brayden Pachal- Joel Hanley

Goalies

Daniel Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Calgary Flames Starting goalies

Daniel Vladar

Daniel Vladar will most likely start for the Flames. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 18

Games Started (GS): 17

Wins: 8

Losses (L): 7

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 55

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.21

Shots Against (SA): 499

Saves (SV): 444

Save Percentage (SV%): .890

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 8 seconds