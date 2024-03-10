Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

On Sunday, March 10, at 5:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSSO.
In their most recent game on March 9, Carolina secured a 4-2 victory on the road against the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames faced a setback in their last outing on March 9, playing away against the Florida Panthers and succumbing to a 5-1 defeat.
Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov- Sebastian Aho- Teuvo Teravainen
- Stefan Noesen- Jack Drury- Martin Necas
- Jordan Martinook- Jordan Staal- Seth Jarvis
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Evgeny Kuznetsov- Jesper Fast
Defensemen
- Jaccob Slavin- Brent Burns
- Brady Skjei- Brett Pesce
- Dmitry Orlov- Jalen Chatfield
Goalies
- Frederik Andersen
- Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes starting goalies
Frederik Andersen will most likely start for the Carolina Hurricanes. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 7
- Games Started (GS): 7
- Wins: 5
- Losses (L): 1
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 16
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.57
- Shots Against (SA): 167
- Saves (SV): 151
- Save Percentage (SV%): .904
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 53 minutes and 16 seconds
Calgary Flames Projected lineups
Forwards
- Jonathan Huberdeau- Yegor Sharangovich- Matt Coronato
- Jakob Pelletier- Nazem Kadri- Andrei Kuzmenko
- Andrew Mangiapane- Mikael Backlund- Blake Coleman
- Walker Duehr- Kevin Rooney- Dryden Hunt
Defensemen
- Mackenzie Weegar- Rasmus Andersson
- Oliver Kylington- Daniil Miromanov
- Brayden Pachal- Joel Hanley
Goalies
- Daniel Vladar
- Jacob Markstrom
Calgary Flames Starting goalies
Daniel Vladar will most likely start for the Flames. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 18
- Games Started (GS): 17
- Wins: 8
- Losses (L): 7
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 55
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.21
- Shots Against (SA): 499
- Saves (SV): 444
- Save Percentage (SV%): .890
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 8 seconds
