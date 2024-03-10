  • home icon
  Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Mar 10, 2024 14:48 GMT
Calgary Flames v Carolina Hurricanes
Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

On Sunday, March 10, at 5:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSSO.

In their most recent game on March 9, Carolina secured a 4-2 victory on the road against the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames faced a setback in their last outing on March 9, playing away against the Florida Panthers and succumbing to a 5-1 defeat.

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrei Svechnikov- Sebastian Aho- Teuvo Teravainen
  • Stefan Noesen- Jack Drury- Martin Necas
  • Jordan Martinook- Jordan Staal- Seth Jarvis
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Evgeny Kuznetsov- Jesper Fast

Defensemen

  • Jaccob Slavin- Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei- Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov- Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen
  • Pyotr Kochetkov

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalies

Frederik Andersen
Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen will most likely start for the Carolina Hurricanes. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 7
  • Games Started (GS): 7
  • Wins: 5
  • Losses (L): 1
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
  • Goals Against (GA): 16
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.57
  • Shots Against (SA): 167
  • Saves (SV): 151
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .904
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 53 minutes and 16 seconds

Calgary Flames Projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jonathan Huberdeau- Yegor Sharangovich- Matt Coronato
  • Jakob Pelletier- Nazem Kadri- Andrei Kuzmenko
  • Andrew Mangiapane- Mikael Backlund- Blake Coleman
  • Walker Duehr- Kevin Rooney- Dryden Hunt

Defensemen

  • Mackenzie Weegar- Rasmus Andersson
  • Oliver Kylington- Daniil Miromanov
  • Brayden Pachal- Joel Hanley

Goalies

  • Daniel Vladar
  • Jacob Markstrom

Calgary Flames Starting goalies

Daniel Vladar
Daniel Vladar

Daniel Vladar will most likely start for the Flames. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 18
  • Games Started (GS): 17
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses (L): 7
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 55
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.21
  • Shots Against (SA): 499
  • Saves (SV): 444
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .890
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 8 seconds

Edited by Krutik Jain
