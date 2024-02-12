Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The New York Rangers will square off against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Monday, February 12, at 7:00 PM ET. This exciting match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and MSG 2.

Both teams come into the game riding high on impressive winning streaks. The Flames, with a record of 25-22-5, have surged into fifth place in the Central Division with four consecutive victories. Meanwhile, the Rangers, boasting a record of 33-16-3, sit atop the Metropolitan Division with four straight wins, showcasing the best record in their division.

In their previous outings, New York secured a 4-3 road triumph against the Chicago Blackhawks on February 9, while Calgary claimed a 5-2 victory on the road against the New York Islanders on February 10.

Calgary Flames projected lineups

Calgary Flames

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau- Yegor Sharangovich- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary- Nazem Kadri- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane- Mikael Backlund- Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier- Kevin Rooney- Walker Duehr

Defensemen

Noah Hanifin- Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington- Brayden Pachal

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Calgary Flames- Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom will most likely start for the Flames. Below are his stats this season.

GP (Games Played): 32

GS (Games Started): 32

Wins: 17

Losses: 13

OTL (Overtime Losses): 2

GA (Goals Against): 81

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.55

SA (Shots Against): 952

SV (Saves): 871

SV% (Save Percentage): .915

SO (Shutouts): 2

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:40 (minutes: seconds)

New York Rangers projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Adam Edstrom

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

New York Rangers- Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are the stats for him this season.

GP (Games Played): 33

GS (Games Started): 33

Wins: 20

Losses: 12

OTL (Overtime Losses): 1

GA (Goals Against): 93

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.86

SA (Shots Against): 920

SV (Saves): 827

SV% (Save Percentage): .899

SO (Shutouts): 0

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:04 (minutes: seconds)