Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

The New York Rangers will square off against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Monday, February 12, at 7:00 PM ET. This exciting match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and MSG 2.
Both teams come into the game riding high on impressive winning streaks. The Flames, with a record of 25-22-5, have surged into fifth place in the Central Division with four consecutive victories. Meanwhile, the Rangers, boasting a record of 33-16-3, sit atop the Metropolitan Division with four straight wins, showcasing the best record in their division.
In their previous outings, New York secured a 4-3 road triumph against the Chicago Blackhawks on February 9, while Calgary claimed a 5-2 victory on the road against the New York Islanders on February 10.
Calgary Flames projected lineups
Calgary Flames
Forwards
- Jonathan Huberdeau- Yegor Sharangovich- Andrei Kuzmenko
- Connor Zary- Nazem Kadri- Martin Pospisil
- Andrew Mangiapane- Mikael Backlund- Blake Coleman
- Jakob Pelletier- Kevin Rooney- Walker Duehr
Defensemen
- Noah Hanifin- Chris Tanev
- MacKenzie Weegar- Rasmus Andersson
- Oliver Kylington- Brayden Pachal
Goalies
- Jacob Markstrom
- Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames starting goalie
Jacob Markstrom will most likely start for the Flames. Below are his stats this season.
- GP (Games Played): 32
- GS (Games Started): 32
- Wins: 17
- Losses: 13
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
- GA (Goals Against): 81
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.55
- SA (Shots Against): 952
- SV (Saves): 871
- SV% (Save Percentage): .915
- SO (Shutouts): 2
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:40 (minutes: seconds)
New York Rangers projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Blake Wheeler
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko
- Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Adam Edstrom
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are the stats for him this season.
- GP (Games Played): 33
- GS (Games Started): 33
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 12
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 1
- GA (Goals Against): 93
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.86
- SA (Shots Against): 920
- SV (Saves): 827
- SV% (Save Percentage): .899
- SO (Shutouts): 0
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:04 (minutes: seconds)