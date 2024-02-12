  • home icon
  • Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 12th February, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 12, 2024 14:52 GMT
Calgary Flames v New York Rangers
The New York Rangers will square off against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Monday, February 12, at 7:00 PM ET. This exciting match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and MSG 2.

Both teams come into the game riding high on impressive winning streaks. The Flames, with a record of 25-22-5, have surged into fifth place in the Central Division with four consecutive victories. Meanwhile, the Rangers, boasting a record of 33-16-3, sit atop the Metropolitan Division with four straight wins, showcasing the best record in their division.

In their previous outings, New York secured a 4-3 road triumph against the Chicago Blackhawks on February 9, while Calgary claimed a 5-2 victory on the road against the New York Islanders on February 10.

Calgary Flames projected lineups

Calgary Flames v New York Islanders

Calgary Flames

Forwards

  • Jonathan Huberdeau- Yegor Sharangovich- Andrei Kuzmenko
  • Connor Zary- Nazem Kadri- Martin Pospisil
  • Andrew Mangiapane- Mikael Backlund- Blake Coleman
  • Jakob Pelletier- Kevin Rooney- Walker Duehr

Defensemen

  • Noah Hanifin- Chris Tanev
  • MacKenzie Weegar- Rasmus Andersson
  • Oliver Kylington- Brayden Pachal

Goalies

  • Jacob Markstrom
  • Dustin Wolf

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Calgary Flames- Jacob Markstrom
Calgary Flames- Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom will most likely start for the Flames. Below are his stats this season.

  • GP (Games Played): 32
  • GS (Games Started): 32
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses: 13
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
  • GA (Goals Against): 81
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.55
  • SA (Shots Against): 952
  • SV (Saves): 871
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .915
  • SO (Shutouts): 2
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:40 (minutes: seconds)

New York Rangers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Blake Wheeler
  • Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Kaapo Kakko
  • Jimmy Vesey- Barclay Goodrow- Adam Edstrom

Defensemen

  • Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
  • Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

New York Rangers- Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers- Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are the stats for him this season.

  • GP (Games Played): 33
  • GS (Games Started): 33
  • Wins: 20
  • Losses: 12
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 1
  • GA (Goals Against): 93
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.86
  • SA (Shots Against): 920
  • SV (Saves): 827
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .899
  • SO (Shutouts): 0
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 59:04 (minutes: seconds)

