"Can you imagine the Joker on skates": Fans rejoice as 2-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic attends Avs-Canucks game at Ball Arena

Fans at Ball Arena were treated to a special sighting on Tuesday as two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic graced the Colorado Avalanche's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Accompanied by his daughter, Ognjena, the Denver Nuggets' star sat rink side, soaking in the hockey action.

The gathering was definitely special. "MVP" chants filled the air once Jokic was sighted by the spectators, denoting the high regard for the hoop superstar. Regardless of the hockey venue, the lauds were undoubtedly for Jokic, and not for the Avalanche's prominent player, Nathan MacKinnon.

Expand Tweet

Jokic, known for his humble demeanor, couldn't help but smile and join in the applause, acknowledging the warm reception from the Avalanche faithful. His presence added an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling game.

With Jokic currently leading the MVP race in the NBA, social media platforms buzzed with excitement as images and videos of Jokic's presence circulated among fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the cheers echoed through the arena, it was a moment of unity and celebration, bridging the worlds of basketball and hockey, and reminding everyone of the star power and impact of Nikola Jokic beyond the basketball court.

Also Read: How did Nikola Jokic meet his wife, Natalija Jokic? Finding out more about Nuggets star

European Superstars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic: A dream NBA union in the making?

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are the franchise cornerstones of their respective basketball franchises. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Those numbers could see him become the next NBA MVP. Meanwhile, Doncic averages 34.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 9.5 apg. He’s currently fourth in line for the MVP title.

These two players are similar on the court as well. They're good at passing and scoring, which makes it hard for teams to defend against. Doncic's skills at the backcourt could match well with Jokic's skills in the paint.

The two pals get along off-court as well. This is clear when they met during the All-Star break. Their brotherly love has left fans dreaming of seeing them play together in the NBA.

But the NBA works in tricky ways. So, while fans might wish to see Jokic and Doncic wearing the same team colors, the league's unpredictability tells us differently. This might have to remain a dream rather than a reality for fans.