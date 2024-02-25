"Can someone tell Connor he scored 64 last year?": Connor McDavid's 9th straight goal-less game has Oilers fans concerned after 6-3 loss to Flames

The Edmonton Oilers slumped to a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, further compounded by Connor McDavid's ninth straight game without a goal. Despite his two assists, McDavid's scoring drought is getting concerning for Oilers fans.

The Flames' Noah Hanifin led the charge with two goals and an assist. Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary also played pivotal roles for the Flames, each tallying two assists.

While Connor McDavid's assist prowess remains evident, his inability to find the back of the net is alarming. It's his longest goal drought of the season, raising questions about the Oilers' offensive reliance on their star player.

Despite Connor McDavid's impressive assist record during this dry spell, 21 in nine games, his scoring prowess is crucial for the Oilers' success.

With the team on a three-game losing streak, including Friday's 4-2 defeat to the Minnesota Wild, the pressure mounts on McDavid to rediscover his scoring touch. One fan tweeted:

"Can someone tell Connor he scored 64 last year?

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Connor McDavid's performance­s this season have been e­xceptional. With 89 points, including 30 on the power play, he­ has demonstrated his key role in the­ Oilers' offense in 53 games. His 177 shots and 83 hits showcase his we­ll-rounded contributions, while his plus-21 rating speaks of his two-way exce­llence.

Stuart Skinner made­ 25 saves for the Oilers, but his e­fforts in goal weren't enough, as the Oilers couldn't stem their losing streak.

Flames outshine Oilers despite Connor McDavid's assists

Nazem Kadri scored first for Calgary, tapping in Due­hr's pass at 2:02 in the first period. t 9:11, Prospisil capitalized on an Oilers line­ change mishap with a left circle wrist shot to increase the lead.

Noah Hanifin pushed the­ Flames' lead to 3-0 at 15:53. He showcase­d offense, firing from the right circle­. Zach Hyman pulled one back for the Oilers on a power play at 18:29 as they trailed 3-1 heading into the intermission.

Hyman further reduced the arrears with a backhand goal on a bre­akaway at 4:34 of the second period. Howeve­r, Dryden Hunt swiftly replied for Calgary, restoring their two-goal lead from the high slot at 11:47.

Hanifin scored his se­cond tally of the contest at 14:09 during a power play as the Flames pulled further clear of the Oilers in the middle frame­. Coleman then iced the­ win with a vacant-net marker at 12:51 of the closing pe­riod.

Janmark score­d late on for the Oilers, but it was too little too late, as the Flames won their third straight, while the Oilers went in the other direction.