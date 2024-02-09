"Can't have a 6'6'' defenseman play so cowardly": Canucks fans irate at Tyler Myers's defensive efforts in 4-0 loss to arch-rivals Boston Bruins

Vancouver Canucks fans were left feeling pretty upset after witnessing their team's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Boston Bruins. Their annoyance was primarily directed toward Tyler Myers. The defenseman made a bad play during the second period, causing the Bruins' third goal when the puck unluckily deflected off his stick, straight into the net. This mishap provoked stronger criticism towards Myers, as his defense skills have recently been in question.

Myers scored an assist in Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, he had a rough patch with eight games lacking points before this. Even though he's bested his past seasons' point totals, Canucks fans want more from him.

In 51 games this season, Myers has contributed three goals and 16 assists, failing to live up to expectations set for a player of his caliber. His defensive lapses, highlighted by the crucial error against the Bruins, have further fueled the discontent among fans who expect better performance, especially in crucial matchups against top opponents like the Bruins:

The Canucks are striving for a deep playoff run. This means Myers must elevate his performance to provide the vital defense the team needs. Until this happens, Canucks fans' disappointment may linger.

Canucks' defensive woes highlighted by Tyler Myers as Bruins blank Vancouver

Soon after the game started, Brad Marchand scored a goal. Charlie Coyle assisted, passing to Marchand, taking Boston 1-0 up just 32 seconds in.

The Bruins kept up the pressure when Danton Heinen made it 2-0 at 15:37 of the initial period. Coyle set up Heinen on a breakaway. After masterfully getting past the Canucks' barrier, Heinen got the puck past Thatcher Demko.

The Bruins kept scoring into the second part of the game. At only 34 seconds in this time, Morgan Geekie got lucky with a deflection off Tyler Myers' hockey stick. This increased their lead to 3-0. Pavel Zacha made the next goal just 15 seconds later with an assist from James van Riemsdyk, bringing the score to 4-0.

The Canucks believed they had scored thanks to Nils Hoglander's strong try at about 13 minutes into the second, but it didn't count due to an illegal high stick. Even though they tried hard, Vancouver couldn't get a single goal past Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark. He protected a shutout win with 17 successful blocks.