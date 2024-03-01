The Vancouver Canucks' recent run of results has prompted fans to question the team, particularly Elias Pettersson, who is the subject of contract speculation and rumors. Many have labeled it as a source of distraction for the forward.

The Canucks suffered a crushing 5-1 defeat to the LA Kings on Thursday at home in Rogers Arena. This marked the club's second consecutive home defeat and their sixth in the last seven games.

The contract extension talks between Pettersson and the Canucks reached a fever pitch this past week, with both the management and player going back to the negotiation table over the last few days.

Although nothing has been finalized yet, many fans believe this is one of the key factors contributing to Ellias Petterson's recent underwhelming performances.

One fan, reacting to the Canucks defeat to the LA Kings, tweeted:

"Can y’all sign Petey already so he can focus"

Another chimed in:

"Might be time for Pettersson to sign the contract so it stops being a distraction for him and the team."

Here are some of the other reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

Elias Pettersson has notched up only two points in the last five games and is yet to find the back of the net.

The 25-year-old Swedish forward has accumulated 75 points through 29 goals and 46 assists in 62 games, making him the club's second-leading scorer after J.T. Miller (82 points).

How did LA Kings beat Elias Pettersson and Vancouver Cancuks?

On Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks hosted the LA Kings at Rogers Arena. The visitors edged past the home side with a comprehensive 5-1 win.

Drew Doughty and Kevin Fiala accumulated three points apiece in the matchup for the Kings. Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore both racked up a goal and an assist each for the win as well.

Meanwhile, Brock Boeser was the lone scorer for the Canucks, while J.T. Miller accumulated the assist of the game. Thatcher Demko had a lopsided performance between the pipes for Vancouver, who made 15 saves with an SV% of .750.

The LA Kings snapped a two-game skid with the win and moved within two points of the third-placed Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division. The Cancuks are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games and slip to fourth from the top of the league standings with 83 points.

Elias Pettersson and the Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks next Sunday.