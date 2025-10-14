Canadiens GM Kent Hughes admits social media pressure sped up Lane Hutson contract talks

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes admitted that social media pressure helped speed up contract talks with Lane Hutson. The defenseman signed an eight year $70.8 million deal on Monday that starts in 2026-27. The contract will pay him an average of $8.85 million per year.Hughes explained that the team wanted to end the talks quickly to avoid distractions for Hutson and the team.“We were worried that it would affect Lane and the team,&quot; Hughes said. &quot;We wanted to eliminate all distractions. We wanted to get it done before the season starts. We're three games late.”The Calder Trophy winner was drafted at No. 62 by Montreal in 2022 and has established himself an important player for the team. He recorded six goals and 60 assists for 66 points last season. Hutson has played three games this campaign and has registered an assist in almost 22 minutes of ice time.Hughes also praised his dedication to the team.“He wanted to make sure we understood how much he wanted to be here and how hard he was going to work,&quot; Hughes said on Monday, via Sportsnet's Eric Engels. &quot;And I kind of cut him off and said, 'Lane, there wouldn't be an eight-year deal if we didn't believe in who you were at your core.’”The public attention on Hutson’s contract talks reportedly worried him and the Canadiens. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned on Monday that Hutson was affected by the media coverage.“People who have watched him say he has been affected by the fact this has been so much in the public. So they're taking it out of the public eye right now. The key is to take it out of the daily news so that he can focus on playing,” Friedman said, via the &quot;32 Thoughts&quot; podcast.Lane Hutson’s new contract was influenced by Connor McDavidElliotte Friedman discussed the new contracts of Lane Hutson and Connor McDavid on Monday. McDavid decided to sign for less to help the Oilers stay strong, and Friedman added that Hutson did something similar with the Canadiens.Montreal’s front office used McDavid’s deal as an example when talking to Hutson.&quot;That was part of the message from Ken Hughes and Jeff Gordon to Lane Hutson about wanting their team to be as competitive as possible long-term, by perhaps leaving a bit of money on the table for the Canadians,&quot; Friedman said, via the &quot;32 Thoughts&quot; podcast.Taking less money will help both both teams build better rosters. The Canadiens are fresh off their first playoff appearance last season since 2021, and with Hutson secured in defense, they are preparing to contend.