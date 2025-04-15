Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson divides NHL fans after making franchise history: "Celebrini owns this defensive fraud"

Fans reacted as Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson made franchise history on Monday night. He recorded his 65th point of the season to set the record for most points by a rookie blueliner in Canadiens history.

Ad

The assist on Juraj Slafkovsky's powerplay goal in the third period helped Hutson surpass the previous mark set by Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The achievement has divided fans on social media, though. One fan said:

"Celebrini owns this defensive fraud," dismissing Hutson's offensive production.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, others were quick to praise the young defenseman, with one tweeting,

"Give him the Calder already. He's actually so unreal."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Not surprising, all have been trash lol," one wrote,

"That's incredible, Lane Hutson is really making history with the Habs!," another wrote.

"Trash call led to that," a user commented.

"Wait does it mean he beat the records of Chris chelios," one wrote.

With 59 assists and 65 points through 81 games, Hutson is firmly in contention for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

Ad

Lane Hutson and Canadiens lose 4-3 SO against the Blackhawks

Alex Newhook opened the scoring for Montreal at 6:00 of the first period, finishing a one-timer in front after a slick setup from Ivan Demidov. Demidov then scored on a loose puck off the end boards and sliding a backhander past Arvid Söderblom to make it 2-0 at 13:32.

Chicago responded with Tyler Bertuzzi's goal to cut the lead 2-1 with a power-play wrister from the left circle. Frank Nazar tied it 2-2 midway through the second, also on the power play, firing a one-timer past Samuel Montembeault.

Ad

“They come in, they want to not let us clinch our spot and they bring their best game. And I thought we played decent overall. We could have won the game, but now we move on," Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. (per NHL.com)

Lukas Reichel scored on a breakaway to increase their lead to 3-2 at 5:39 of the third. Montreal responded late, tying it 3-3 at 17:03. Juraj Slafkovsky redirected a Cole Caufield one-timer that bounced off the post and then off Söderblom’s skate into the net on the power play.

Frank Nazar scored the lone goal in the shootout to give Chicago a 4-3 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama