The National Hockey League is set to pause later this month for the 4 Nations Face-off, featuring the best players from Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden facing off against one another. The tournament will be played in Boston and Montreal from February 12 through the 20th.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format and will be capped by a final game between the top two remaining squads. But the unfortunate news for the United States is the potential absence of Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, who is sidelined with an injury.

He won't be traveling with the rest of his Canucks teammates for their game on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks, missing his third consecutive game. Quinn was one of the obvious locks to be named to the United States roster, but now his status for the tournament is in doubt.

According to head coach Rick Tocchet, Hughes' availability for the 4 Nations Face-off will be determined over the next two days.

“It depends on the next 48 hours," Tocchet said. "We’ll sit down with Quinn and talk to him. Like every player, you’re concerned about safety and health.”

“I know Quinn is a USA guy," Tocchet continued. "Loves his country. Playing with his brother, there’s a lot of positives to it, but he’s a smart kid too. He understands what’s at stake.”

Hughes has already represented the United States on the international stage, having won both the bronze and silver medals at the IIHF World Junior Championships while also winning the gold at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes is the current Norris Trophy winner

Hughes is arguably the most important piece of the Canucks roster, having already cemented his status amongst his peers by claiming the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL for 2023-24; he also finished in the top-10 for the Hart Trophy.

Not only his defensive skills are on display every game for the Canucks, but he also racks up points offensively with ease. Last season, he registered 17 goals with an impressive 75 assists as Vancouver claimed the Pacific Division crown. This season, he has 14 goals with 45 assists in just 47 games played.

Adding to his already impressive resume, Hughes has also passed former Canucks defenseman Alex Edler for most assists in team history by a defenseman.

