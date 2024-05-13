"Canucks vs the league" "Softest suspension I’ve ever seen": NHL fans react to Carson Soucy's suspension for cross-checking Connor McDavid

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy's suspension for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during Game 3 of the second-round series has sparked varied reactions among NHL fans. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the one-game suspension following the incident that took place at 20:00 of the third period, resulting in a minor penalty for Soucy.

"Carson Soucy has been suspended one playoff game for last night’s cross-check on McDavid. Thoughts?" Spittin' Chiclets tweeted.

Fans quickly jumped into the comments to share their responses to the suspension news.

While some fans agreed with the decision, others expressed dissent.

"Softest suspension I’ve ever seen," one fan said.

"#Canucks vs the league," another fan said.

"Could have been 2 for that. But one will have to do… Was totally unnecessary especially after a win" one fan said.

"1 game is fine. Obviously, it wasn't malicious by Soucy. It was just an unfortunate play that he couldn't have forseen. Unless you think Zadorov and Soucy preplanned that exact sequence. Which they obviously didn't." a fan wrote.

Some fans mentioned another ongoing debate over Sam Bennett's hit on Brad Marchand, which didn't warrant any action from the NHLPA.

"He should’ve put a Panthers jersey on before he did something like this," one fan said.

"The only reason this is getting a response versus what happened with Marchand is because it’s McDavid. There’s no difference in the violence of the play. I think if McDavid doesn’t play in Edmonton and in a prime time market and this happens they give Soucy 2-3 games," one fan commented

Carson Soucy received one-game suspension for the hit on Connor McDavid

The Vancouver Canucks will be without defenseman Carson Soucy for Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers due to a one-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety. The suspension stemmed from Soucy's forceful cross-check to Connor McDavid's head after Game 3, which was considered outside the realm of a hockey play.

Despite Soucy's argument that another player's cross-check contributed to the incident, the NHL ruled that his actions warranted supplemental discipline. Although Soucy had no relevant history before this incident, the NHL noted a previous suspension for a high hit on Conor Garland and a fine for roughing Pierre-Luc Dubois.

On Monday, McDavid talked about the incident.

“They have big, heavy D-men, and they play a physical brand of hockey," McDavid said. "It is fun to be a part of. It has been a fun series to play in.”

Soucy's absence will impact the Canucks' defensive lineup for a crucial playoff game.