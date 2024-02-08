"Captain tax fraud with a 3 point night": Leafs nation troll John Tavares' multi-point game in win over Stars after $8,000,000 tax dispute 

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares found himself at the center of both celebration and controversy following the team's exhilarating, 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars. Tavares contributed significantly to the win, notching a goal and two assists in a stellar performance that helped secure the crucial victory for the Leafs.

While Tavares' strong game performance rings out, there's a conflict rustling in the background. Information has come out that Tavares is caught up in a legal tangle with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over an enormous $8 million tax problem, relating to earnings from his 2018 season.

Court papers highlighted the CRA's claim of a considerable mismatch in Tavares' declared income in 2018. As a result, they’re demanding he fork out $6.8 million in taxes, plus $1.2 million in interest. This argument centers upon his $15.25 million signing bonus. Tavares snagged this as part of his deal with the Maple Leafs, which had a key role in his choice to sign with his local team.

Despite John Tavares' outstanding performance on the ice, fans took to social media to troll the star player.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews put on a show during the game with both players scoring big. Nylander scored twice, plus an assist. While Matthews also made his mark, scoring a goal and an assist, boosting the Leafs' attack.

John Tavares leads Maple Leafs to thrilling victory over Stars

The action-packed contest kicked off with William Nylander's power-play goal at 6:34 of the first period, showcasing the Maple Leafs' offensive prowess early on. However, the Stars quickly retaliated as Jamie Benn capitalized on a power play to tie the game 1-1 at 14:52, igniting the crowd with his precise shot.

Dallas got a boost when Evgenii Dadonov slipped through and scored, making it 2-1 for the Stars. This was at 17:23. The Maple Leafs were behind as the first round ended. But things changed in round two. John Tavares and Auston Matthews nailed goals. The Leafs got ahead 3-2. They scored at 3:40 and 12:37, in that order.

Round three got even more heated. Dadonov made a second goal while facing a penalty. He scored at 11:05. That made the game 3-3. Mitch Marner shot back fast, scoring just 32 seconds later. That gave Toronto the lead again, 4-3. Nylander widened the Leafs' lead to 5-3 with his second goal of the night, at 11:57. Dallas' Wyatt Johnston got one more goal in at 18:35, but the game ended 5-4 in favor of the Leafs.