"Captain tax fraud with a 3 point night": Leafs nation troll John Tavares' multi-point game in win over Stars after $8,000,000 tax dispute 

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares found himself at the center of both celebration and controversy following the team's exhilarating, 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars. Tavares contributed significantly to the win, notching a goal and two assists in a stellar performance that helped secure the crucial victory for the Leafs.
While Tavares' strong game performance rings out, there's a conflict rustling in the background. Information has come out that Tavares is caught up in a legal tangle with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over an enormous $8 million tax problem, relating to earnings from his 2018 season.
Court papers highlighted the CRA's claim of a considerable mismatch in Tavares' declared income in 2018. As a result, they’re demanding he fork out $6.8 million in taxes, plus $1.2 million in interest. This argument centers upon his $15.25 million signing bonus. Tavares snagged this as part of his deal with the Maple Leafs, which had a key role in his choice to sign with his local team.
William Nylander and Auston Matthews put on a show during the game with both players scoring big. Nylander scored twice, plus an assist. While Matthews also made his mark, scoring a goal and an assist, boosting the Leafs' attack.
John Tavares leads Maple Leafs to thrilling victory over Stars
The action-packed contest kicked off with William Nylander's power-play goal at 6:34 of the first period, showcasing the Maple Leafs' offensive prowess early on. However, the Stars quickly retaliated as Jamie Benn capitalized on a power play to tie the game 1-1 at 14:52, igniting the crowd with his precise shot.
Dallas got a boost when Evgenii Dadonov slipped through and scored, making it 2-1 for the Stars. This was at 17:23. The Maple Leafs were behind as the first round ended. But things changed in round two. John Tavares and Auston Matthews nailed goals. The Leafs got ahead 3-2. They scored at 3:40 and 12:37, in that order.
Round three got even more heated. Dadonov made a second goal while facing a penalty. He scored at 11:05. That made the game 3-3. Mitch Marner shot back fast, scoring just 32 seconds later. That gave Toronto the lead again, 4-3. Nylander widened the Leafs' lead to 5-3 with his second goal of the night, at 11:57. Dallas' Wyatt Johnston got one more goal in at 18:35, but the game ended 5-4 in favor of the Leafs.