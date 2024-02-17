Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+. The contest can be heard on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.
The Carolina Hurricanes are 30-17-5 but lost 4-2 to the Dallas Stars in their last matchup. The Hurricanes have won three games out of the last five.
Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are 31-16-6 after losing to the Minnesota Wild 5-3 in their last game. They have won three out of their last five games and this looks to be a great matchup.
Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
- Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
- Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast
Defensemen
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
- Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Goalies
- Pyotr Kochetkov - Spencer Martin
Injuries
- Frederik Andersen
- Antti Raanta
Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie
Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats for the season:
- Games Played: 27
- Wins: 13
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 62
- Goals Per Game: 2.52
- Shots Against: 632
- Save Percentage: .902
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
- Michael Amadio - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
- Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Sheldon Rempal
- Jonas Rondbjerg - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Daniil Miromanov
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Adin Hill - Logan Thompson
Injuries
- Shea Theodore
- Jack Eichel
- William Carrier
- Ben Hutton
- Tobias Bjornfot
- Pavel Dorofeyev
- Paul Cotter
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. Here are his key stats for the season:
- Games Played: 20
- Wins: 14
- Losses: 3
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 38
- Goals Per Game: 2.00
- Shots Against: 567
- Save Percentage: .933
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 56 seconds