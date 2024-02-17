Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 17, 2024 14:36 GMT
Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+. The contest can be heard on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Carolina Hurricanes are 30-17-5 but lost 4-2 to the Dallas Stars in their last matchup. The Hurricanes have won three games out of the last five.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are 31-16-6 after losing to the Minnesota Wild 5-3 in their last game. They have won three out of their last five games and this looks to be a great matchup.

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
  • Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas
  • Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
  • Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Defensemen

  • Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

  • Pyotr Kochetkov - Spencer Martin

Injuries

  • Frederik Andersen
  • Antti Raanta

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Carolina Hurricanes - Pyotr Kochetkov
Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats for the season:

  • Games Played: 27
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 62
  • Goals Per Game: 2.52
  • Shots Against: 632
  • Save Percentage: .902
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Michael Amadio - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
  • Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Sheldon Rempal
  • Jonas Rondbjerg - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb - Daniil Miromanov
  • Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

  • Shea Theodore
  • Jack Eichel
  • William Carrier
  • Ben Hutton
  • Tobias Bjornfot
  • Pavel Dorofeyev
  • Paul Cotter

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill
Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. Here are his key stats for the season:

  • Games Played: 20
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 3
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 38
  • Goals Per Game: 2.00
  • Shots Against: 567
  • Save Percentage: .933
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 56 seconds

