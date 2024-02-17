Carolina Hurricanes vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+. The contest can be heard on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Carolina Hurricanes are 30-17-5 but lost 4-2 to the Dallas Stars in their last matchup. The Hurricanes have won three games out of the last five.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are 31-16-6 after losing to the Minnesota Wild 5-3 in their last game. They have won three out of their last five games and this looks to be a great matchup.

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov - Spencer Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Carolina Hurricanes - Pyotr Kochetkov

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats for the season:

Games Played: 27

Wins: 13

Losses: 9

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 62

Goals Per Game: 2.52

Shots Against: 632

Save Percentage: .902

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Nicolas Roy - Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Amadio - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson - William Karlsson - Sheldon Rempal

Jonas Rondbjerg - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Daniil Miromanov

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Adin Hill - Logan Thompson

Injuries

Shea Theodore

Jack Eichel

William Carrier

Ben Hutton

Tobias Bjornfot

Pavel Dorofeyev

Paul Cotter

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill

Adin Hill is expected to start for the Knights. Here are his key stats for the season:

Games Played: 20

Wins: 14

Losses: 3

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 38

Goals Per Game: 2.00

Shots Against: 567

Save Percentage: .933

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 56 seconds