"Clear intent to injure": NHL fans call for Trevor Moore's suspension after hit on Oilers' Vincent Desharnais 

In Game 1 of their first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers, a controversial hit by Kings left winger Trevor Moore on Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais sparked outrage among NHL fans.

Moore checked Desharnais hard into the boards far away from the puck. Replays suggest Moore made direct contact with Desharnais' head and did not appear to be making a play on the puck.

Fans took to social media to express their discontent with Moore's actions, with one fan commenting on X, formerly Twitter:

"I don’t get how that’s not a major penalty… clear intent to injure."

Another fan called for Trevor Moore's suspension:

"yup. should be an easy suspension imo."

Here are some more fan reactions to Trevor Moore's hit on X:

"Archibald got suspended for that same hit in the bubble….," one fan wrote.

"That’s 100% a suspension," another fan wrote on X.

"And no one is talking about it," a user wrote.

"Better be a suspension," another user wrote on X.

@NHLPlayerSafety should be taking a hard look at this play! Goes straight low on the knee! one fan wrote.

Trevor Moore's LA Kings suffer 7-4 defeat to Edmonton Oilers in Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers came out victorious in Game 1 of the series after beating the Los Angeles Kings, 7-4 on Monday at Rogers Place.

This series marks the third consecutive year these two teams have faced each other in the playoffs.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid stole the spotlight with five assists on the night, while Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman registered four points each in the contest. Hyman netted a hat-trick in the game to help his team over the line.

McDavid's stellar night made him the first player to register five assists in a playoff game in 25 years.

Leon Draisatl, Adam Henrique, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele all scored for the Oilers in the matchup.

Netminder Stuart Skinner made 33 saves on 37 shots to ensure the Oilers head into Game 2 of the series on Wednesday with a 1-0 lead.

Adrian Kempe, Mikey Anderson, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings.