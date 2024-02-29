Colorado Avalanche vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 29th February, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference, will face off against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, currently at the bottom of the standings. The game is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET at the United Center.

Colorado enters the matchup following a convincing 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on February 27. Over their last 10 games, the Avalanche have maintained a record of 4-5-1. Offensively, they have averaged three goals per game, totaling 30 goals in that span. However, defensively, they have allowed an equal number of goals, conceding three per game over the same period.

Contrastingly, the Blackhawks have struggled, managing only one win in their last 10 outings, with a record of 1-6-3. They've averaged 1.8 goals per game, scoring a total of 18 goals during that stretch. Defensively, they've also allowed 30 goals, averaging three goals against per game.

The game presents an opportunity for the Avalanche to capitalize on their stronger form against the struggling Blackhawks, who will be aiming to turn their fortunes around with a much-needed win on home ice.

Colorado Avalanche projected lineups

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen- Nathan MacKinnon- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood- Ross Colton- Logan O'Connor

Zach Parise- Ryan Johansen- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano- Chris Wagner- Joel Kiviranta

Defensemen

Devon Toews- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson- Bowen Byram

Goalies

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Colorado Avalanche starting goalie

Alexandar Georgiev - Colorado Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev will most likely start for the Colorado Avalanche. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 49

Games Started (GS): 48

Wins: 31

Losses: 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 138

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.88

Shots Against (SA): 1376

Saves (SV): 1239

Save Percentage (SV%): .900

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 36 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups

Forwards

Anthony Beauvillier - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev

Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Nick Foligno - Tyler Johnson - Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato - MacKenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier

Goalie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek - Chicago Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 41

Games Started (GS): 39

Wins: 13

Losses: 22

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 116

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.99

Shots Against (SA): 1277

Saves (SV): 1161

Save Percentage (SV%): .909

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 48 seconds