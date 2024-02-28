Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 28th February, 2024

In a clash between Eastern Conference rivals, the third-seeded New York Rangers, boasting a commendable record of 39 wins, 17 losses, and three overtime losses, are set to face off against the 16th-ranked Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold a less impressive record of 19 victories, 28 defeats and 10 overtime losses.
The showdown is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Adding intrigue to the matchup is the recent encounter between these two teams, where the Rangers fell short on the road, succumbing to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Despite New York's higher standing in the conference, Columbus managed to secure a victory in their most recent game on home ice.
Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineupsColumbus Blue Jackets
Forwards
- Johnny Gaudreau- Boone Jenner- Jack Roslovic
- Yegor Chinakhov- Dmitri Voronkov- Kirill Marchenko
- Kent Johnson- Cole Sillinger- Alex Nylander
- Justin Danforth- Sean Kuraly- Mathieu Olivier
Defensemen
- Zach Werenski- Adam Boqvist
- Ivan Provorov- Damon Severson
- Jake Bean- Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
- Elvis Merzlikins
- Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets Starting Goalie
Elvis Merzlikins will most likely start for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 33
- Games Started (GS): 32
- Wins: 11
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
- Goals Against (GA): 100
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.29
- Shots Against (SA): 1024
- Saves (SV): 924
- Save Percentage (SV%): .902
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 18 seconds
New York Rangers' projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Kaapo Kakko
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Jimmy Vesey
- Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers Starting Goalie
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the New York Rangers. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 38
- Games Started (GS): 38
- Wins: 25
- Losses (L): 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 101
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.70
- Shots Against (SA): 1112
- Saves (SV): 1011
- Save Percentage (SV%): .909
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 6 seconds