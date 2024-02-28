  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 28, 2024 14:46 GMT
Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Rangers
Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 28th February, 2024

In a clash between Eastern Conference rivals, the third-seeded New York Rangers, boasting a commendable record of 39 wins, 17 losses, and three overtime losses, are set to face off against the 16th-ranked Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold a less impressive record of 19 victories, 28 defeats and 10 overtime losses.

The showdown is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Adding intrigue to the matchup is the recent encounter between these two teams, where the Rangers fell short on the road, succumbing to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Despite New York's higher standing in the conference, Columbus managed to secure a victory in their most recent game on home ice.

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups

Vancouver Canucks v Columbus Blue Jackets
 Columbus Blue Jackets

Forwards

  • Johnny Gaudreau- Boone Jenner- Jack Roslovic
  • Yegor Chinakhov- Dmitri Voronkov- Kirill Marchenko
  • Kent Johnson- Cole Sillinger- Alex Nylander
  • Justin Danforth- Sean Kuraly- Mathieu Olivier

Defensemen

  • Zach Werenski- Adam Boqvist
  • Ivan Provorov- Damon Severson
  • Jake Bean- Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

  • Elvis Merzlikins
  • Daniil Tarasov

Columbus Blue Jackets Starting Goalie

Elvis Merzlikins will most likely start for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 33
  • Games Started (GS): 32
  • Wins: 11
  • Losses (L): 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
  • Goals Against (GA): 100
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.29
  • Shots Against (SA): 1024
  • Saves (SV): 924
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .902
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 18 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Kaapo Kakko
  • Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Jimmy Vesey
  • Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

  • Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
  • Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers Starting Goalie

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the New York Rangers. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 38
  • Games Started (GS): 38
  • Wins: 25
  • Losses (L): 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
  • Goals Against (GA): 101
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.70
  • Shots Against (SA): 1112
  • Saves (SV): 1011
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .909
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 6 seconds

