Columbus Blue Jackets vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 28th February, 2024

In a clash between Eastern Conference rivals, the third-seeded New York Rangers, boasting a commendable record of 39 wins, 17 losses, and three overtime losses, are set to face off against the 16th-ranked Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold a less impressive record of 19 victories, 28 defeats and 10 overtime losses.

The showdown is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Adding intrigue to the matchup is the recent encounter between these two teams, where the Rangers fell short on the road, succumbing to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Despite New York's higher standing in the conference, Columbus managed to secure a victory in their most recent game on home ice.

Columbus Blue Jackets projected lineups

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau- Boone Jenner- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov- Dmitri Voronkov- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson- Cole Sillinger- Alex Nylander

Justin Danforth- Sean Kuraly- Mathieu Olivier

Defensemen

Zach Werenski- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov- Damon Severson

Jake Bean- Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Columbus Blue Jackets Starting Goalie

Elvis Merzlikins will most likely start for the Columbus Blue Jackets. New York Rangers nter caption

Elvis Merzlikins will most likely start for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 33

Games Started (GS): 32

Wins: 11

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 7

Goals Against (GA): 100

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.29

Shots Against (SA): 1024

Saves (SV): 924

Save Percentage (SV%): .902

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 55 minutes and 18 seconds

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Jimmy Vesey

Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers Starting Goalie

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the New York Rangers. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 38

Games Started (GS): 38

Wins: 25

Losses (L): 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 101

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.70

Shots Against (SA): 1112

Saves (SV): 1011

Save Percentage (SV%): .909

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 6 seconds