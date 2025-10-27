Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl's wives Lauren & Celeste show off their Halloween getup - "When Kim meets pulp fiction"

This weekend, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s partners geared up in their Halloween getups. McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a pair of Instagram stories on Sunday featuring a Halloween-inspired look alongside actress and Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins.In the first story, Lauren was seen posing for a mirror selfie with Celeste inside a spacious walk-in closet. Celeste was in a sleek black bob and white shirt similar to Pulp Fiction’s Mia Wallace, while Lauren sported a cropped black turtleneck and olive cargo pants in a Kim Possible-style action outfit.“@celestedejardins when Kim meets pulp fiction 🎃👻,” she captioned the story.The second story was a repost from Lauren’s TikTok which showed her performing a quick kicking motion toward the camera staying on theme with her spy-inspired look.via Instagram/@laurenkyle1Earlier this month, Lauren and Celeste had linked up at the McDavids’ house where Lauren hosted a team dinner on Thanksgiving weekend. Kasperi Kapanen and Vasily Podkolzin were also in attendance at the get-together along with their partners.Connor McDavid’s wife fumbles his unanimous MVP season question in trendy quizLast week, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle participated in a trendy quiz segment for the popular lifestyle account WAGTalk.The feature titled “How Well Do You Know Your NHL Husband?” put Lauren through a rapid-fire round of questions about McDavid’s hockey career and personal trivia. Lauren answered correctly that McDavid was drafted in 2015, played for the Erie Otters and Toronto Marlboros and reached a career-high 153 points in a single season. She also nailed the number of Hart Trophies (three) her husband has won.When asked which year McDavid became a unanimous MVP, she hesitated before guessing “2022.” The host quickly corrected her that it was 2021 prompting a laugh from both sides. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeyond the hockey talk, Lauren opened up about her relationship with McDavid confirming the two met through a cousin. She also shared that they felt very comfortable with each other frm the very beginning.“Ooh, I thought that we had a lot in common, and that we were very comfortable with each other right off the bat,” she said.Lauren also answered correctly that her husband goes by nicknames like “Davo” and among fans, the ever-popular “McJesus.”