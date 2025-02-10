"Crosby/MacKinnon duo gonna hit" "Still nobody cares": NHL fans react as Sidney Crosby practices for Team Canada ahead of 4 Nations

Canada captain Sidney Crosby was on the ice for the team's first practice on Monday ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The Penguins superstar has missed Pittsburgh's last two games with an upper-body injury suffered during Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. His status remains questionable, although it was a good sign to see him participating in a team practice setting.

Fans reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Crosby/MacKinnon duo gonna hit so hard," one fan wrote.

"And still nobody cares," another fan wrote.

"Let's goooooo,"one fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Thank christ," one fan wrote.

"Is he shooting?" another fan said.

"We all want to see Marner," a fan wrote.

Hockey fans will have to wait and see if Canada's captain will play in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Crosby is eager to see action and that the decision will be his to make.

Following the conclusion of Monday's morning skate, further updates on Sidney Crosby's status for the tournament's opening game are expected to be released.

Sidney Crosby was practicing on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone

Sidney Crosby was seen skating on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone at Team Canada's first practice. The Nova Scotia duo of Crosby and MacKinnon were paired with the Golden Knights winger, completing the trio. Should the captain be available to play, that line will be a must-watch for hockey fans.

Canada's other top forward line saw Connor McDavid with Mitch Marner and Sam Reinhart. The bottom six had Brayden Point centering Seth Jarvis and Brad Marchand, while Anthony Cirelli was in between Brandon Hagel and Sam Bennett. Travis Konecny missed practice with an illness and he could potentially slide in for Jarvis when ready to return.

The Defensive pairings saw Cale Makar with his Avalanche teammate Devon Toews. They were followed by Shea Theodore with Drew Doughty and Josh Morrissey with Colton Parayko. Travis Sanheim was the extra defenseman.

Canada opens up round-robin play at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Wednesday against Team Sweden. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Bell Centre in Montreal.

