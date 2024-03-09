Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Dallas Stars visit the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET.

The Kings have a decent record of 32-19-11 overall and 13-10-7 at home. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have an excellent 39-17-9 overall record, including a 20-9-5 record on the road.

This game marks the second meeting between them this season, with the Stars dominating the previous encounter with a 5-1 victory. Key players to watch include Adrian Kempe for the Kings, who has contributed 19 goals and 32 assists, and Kevin Fiala, with seven goals and six assists in the last 10 games.

Matt Duchene leads the Stars with 23 goals and 34 assists, while Jamie Benn has two goals and ten assists in his last 10 games.

Dallas Stars projected lineups

Forward

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel - Radek Faksa - Nils Lundkvist

Defencemen

Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell - Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter - Jani Hakanpaa

Goalies

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Dallas Stars starting goalie

Scott Wedgewood

Scott Wedgewood is expected to start for the Stars. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 27

Games Started (GS): 24

Wins: 13

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 5

Goals Against (GA): 75

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.97

Shots Against (SA): 744

Saves (SV): 669

Save Percentage (SV%): .899

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 8 seconds

Los Angeles Kings projected lineups

Forwards

Alex Turcotte - Anze Kopitar - Quinton Byfield

Kevin Fiala - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Trevor Lewis

Arthur Kaliyev - Blake Lizotte - Brandt Clarke

Defencemen

Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy

Andreas Englund - Jordan Spence

Goalies

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings starting goalie

Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot is expected to start for LA Kings. Here are his stats for this NHL season:

Games Played (GP): 40

Games Started (GS): 38

Wins: 19

Losses (L): 14

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 94

Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.46

Shots Against (SA): 1120

Saves (SV): 1026

Save Percentage (SV%): .916

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 19 seconds