Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 9th February, 2024

The Dallas Stars visit the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET.
The Kings have a decent record of 32-19-11 overall and 13-10-7 at home. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have an excellent 39-17-9 overall record, including a 20-9-5 record on the road.
This game marks the second meeting between them this season, with the Stars dominating the previous encounter with a 5-1 victory. Key players to watch include Adrian Kempe for the Kings, who has contributed 19 goals and 32 assists, and Kevin Fiala, with seven goals and six assists in the last 10 games.
Matt Duchene leads the Stars with 23 goals and 34 assists, while Jamie Benn has two goals and ten assists in his last 10 games.
Dallas Stars projected lineups
Forward
- Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
- Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Ty Dellandrea
- Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Logan Stankoven
- Sam Steel - Radek Faksa - Nils Lundkvist
Defencemen
- Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell - Chris Tanev
- Ryan Suter - Jani Hakanpaa
Goalies
- Scott Wedgewood
- Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars starting goalie
Scott Wedgewood is expected to start for the Stars. Here are his stats for this NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 27
- Games Started (GS): 24
- Wins: 13
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 5
- Goals Against (GA): 75
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.97
- Shots Against (SA): 744
- Saves (SV): 669
- Save Percentage (SV%): .899
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 8 seconds
Los Angeles Kings projected lineups
Forwards
- Alex Turcotte - Anze Kopitar - Quinton Byfield
- Kevin Fiala - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore
- Alex Laferriere - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Trevor Lewis
- Arthur Kaliyev - Blake Lizotte - Brandt Clarke
Defencemen
- Jacob Moverare - Drew Doughty
- Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy
- Andreas Englund - Jordan Spence
Goalies
- Cam Talbot
- David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings starting goalie
Cam Talbot is expected to start for LA Kings. Here are his stats for this NHL season:
- Games Played (GP): 40
- Games Started (GS): 38
- Wins: 19
- Losses (L): 14
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
- Goals Against (GA): 94
- Goals Against Average (GA/G): 2.46
- Shots Against (SA): 1120
- Saves (SV): 1026
- Save Percentage (SV%): .916
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 19 seconds