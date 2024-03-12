"Dare them to say it to his face": Devils fans' harassment of Matt Rempe and family crosses line, drawing criticism across NHL fans

The hockey world was left reeling after a disturbing incident involving New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe and his family unfolded on social media. Following an altercation on the ice with New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, Rempe found himself facing a hearing for elbowing.

However, the aftermath of the incident took a dark turn when allegations surfaced of harassment directed toward Rempe and his family.

One X user and Rangers fan took to the platform to express their dismay, saying:

"#NJDevils fans harassing Rempe, his sister, and talking shit on his dead dad just goes to show how they’re the worst humans and fanbase out there. Pathetic."

The tweet quickly gained attention, drawing condemnation from across the NHL fanbase.

Responding to the tweet, one user expressed shock and dismay, writing:

"That is truly awful it’s not all new though, rangers fans have done the death threat thing before it’s always abhorrent and the dad thing is simply cruel, they should have their account suspended."

Another user offered an apology, recognizing that regardless of the circumstances on the ice, bringing Rempe's deceased father and sister into the conversation is both cruel and unjustified.

"I'd like to apologize while I understand being upset his dad (rip) and sister have nothing to do with it."

One user dared those responsible for the harassment to confront Rempe face-to-face:

"Dare them to say it to his face straight to icu hahahaha."

Amid the condemnation, a Devils fan stepped forward to apologize, denouncing the behavior:

"Ugh, I apologize as a Devils fan. That is disgusting and uncalled for."

Matt Rempe suspended for high hit on Jonas Siegenthaler

In just 10 NHL games, Matt Rempe has already caught the attention of George Parros, head of the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Following a high-elbow hit to Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, Rempe received a four-game suspension. This comes after a previous incident where he collided with Nathan Bastian, further drawing the ire of the Devils.

Despite attempts by Kurtis MacDermid to confront him, Rempe declined. The hit on Siegenthaler prompted immediate retaliation from the Devils, both during the game and in post-game interviews.

Matt Rempe's actions led to his suspension from key upcoming games against the Hurricanes, Lightning, Penguins and Islanders. Notably, he waved to MacDermid as he was escorted off the ice by an official, indicating a provocative stance amid the controversy.