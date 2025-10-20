David Pastrnak believes Boston icon Brad Marchand "will run his mouth" in first reunion with Bruins since trade to Panthers

David Pastrnak expects Brad Marchand to be fully engaged in chirping when he faces the Boston Bruins for the first time this season.

Ad

Marchand, who spent 16 seasons with the Bruins, was traded to the Panthers at the trade deadline in March. On Tuesday, October 21, the Bruins will host the Panthers at TD Garden.

Notably, Brad Marchand has been to TD Garden twice as a member of the opposing team, but when he plays against the Bruins with the Cats, it will be his first NHL game against his former team.

When asked about reuniting with Marchand, David Pastrnak said:

Ad

Trending

"Oh, yeah. He's for sure going to be all over us. He's going to run his mouth, and yeah, can't wait for the match-up. It'd be really fun, and maybe he will be zero for two tonight. We will see."

Ad

Pastrnak also acknowledged that seeing Marchand in an opposing uniform will be an emotional experience for Marchand and the Bruins. Marchand was injured and couldn't play against the Bruins at TD Garden last season.

Brad Marchand makes his feelings known about facing the Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand shared his thoughts about returning to TD Garden to face his former team, the Boston Bruins, as a Florida Panthers player.

Ad

The 37-year-old is anticipating experiencing a range of emotions, similar to how he felt playing for Canada at the 4 Nations tournament.

"It's going to be weird," Marchand said via NHL.com. "I think there's going to be a lot of different emotions, even playing in the 4 Nations for Canada was different. There's a mix. A mix of emotions being on the other side of it. There's a lot that goes with the situation I'm in now. So yeah, a mix of nerves, mix of emotions, happy and sad."

Marchand leads the Panthers with six points through three goals and as many assists in seven games this season. The puck at TD Garden drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama