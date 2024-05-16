"Definitely an Oilers fan": Fans react as bespoke Vancouver Canucks jerseys fitted on Laughing Men statues are burned and allegedly stolen

Fans reacted as bespoke Vancouver Canucks jerseys specifically fitted for the Laughing Men statues in English Bay were vandalized and burned overnight. It was reported by Vancouver Police Department on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Global News Canda reported that passersby noticed burn marks on the jerseys on Wednesday morning, hours after the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Vancouver Canucks jerseys on five of the statues were burned, and one jersey was allegedly stolen, as reported by Global News Canada's Cassidy Mosconi. The Vancouver Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident. Sergeant Steve Addison commented on the incident:

"This is incredibly disappointing. This was a point of pride for the community.

"It appeared at a time when everyone is coming together to celebrate the Canucks for what we hope is going to be a long playoff run. We're looking at mischief, arson and if the property was stolen, then potentially a theft as well."

Fans chimed in on social media after photos of the vandalism incident spread, and most condemned the activity. One fan said:

"Definitely an Oilers fan" - Fancouver_

"A lot of dirty people causing damage to just about everything in the area. I work there, colleague just had her window broken for no reason. Nothing even taken from her car. I see drug use in the area daily. Junkies milling around all the time. It’s sad to see" @listeningto2pac wrote

"This is disgusting!! I am a LEAFS fan! Sports are supposed to be competitive and fun! I don't enjoy this! This makes me sick!" @doltek wrote

"That is so brutal. Why can’t people just be normal and leave things be?" @HacheyKathleen wrote

One fan wished the responsible people are apprehended by the police and even suggested to check the surveillance footage in the area,

"Sure hope the police find the person / people responsible. There has got to be some cameras in the area. It is a hate filled world we are living in." @tannysmar wrote

One fan opined that the Vancouver Canucks' long playoff drought, before this season, played a role in the vandalism incident:

"Canucks ave been out of the playoffs so long their fans forgot they wait until they lose this series, and not the game, to start burning stuff." @mc_lovin71 wrote

Two Oilers fan chimed in:

"As an Oilers fan this is really disrespectful to see." - DevonWaska31940 wrote

"I'm an oilers fan, and I'm equally disappointed by this behavior." -HamAndYeg wrote

The 14 Laughing Men statues, collectively called A-maze-ing Laughter, were created by artist Yue Minjundoes in 2009 in Morton Park, Vancouver. Each statue approximately weighs over 250 kgs and is about three meters tall.

After hearing reports of the incident, people gathered near Monton Park wherein a woman broke down in tears while being interviewed by and questioned:

"Who would do such a thing?"

Another opined she was "disappointed and embarassed" with the way 'this' way handled, referring to the rivalry between the passionate fanbases of Canucks and Oilers.

Bespoke Vancouver Canucks jerseys were donated by two anonymous donors

The specialized Vancouver Canucks jerseys fitted onto the 14 Laughing Men statues were donated by anonymous donor duo, Superfanz.

The female half spoke to Global News Canada's Simon Little about the reason behind the donation:

"The sports is the one thing that makes you fell like you belong. I came to this country, and I became a Canucks fans, and it makes me feel like I'm part of the city. "

The duo commented on the incident and said that they were disappointed after the incident and that "one person ruins it for everyone else."

The duo hoped that the Vancouver Canucks jerseys which will be repaired and/or replaced, will be safe from damage in the future. The female half of the duo didn't disclose the plans they have for Round 3 but saved it for when, and if, the Canucks beat the Oilers.

The duo had also previously donated jerseys, during Canucks Round 1 against the Nashville Predators, to be fitted on the lions that guard the Lions Gate Bridge.