"Are you calling me slow?": Connor Bedard gets confronted by Nick Foligno in hilarious mic'd up moment

During a recent game for the Chicago Blackhawks, a humorous moment unfolded when Connor Bedard, fresh off returning from a broken jaw, engaged in a mic'd up conversation with teammate Nick Foligno.

As Connor Bedard attempted to explain a play, he inadvertently remarked that it was going "slow," prompting a playful response from Foligno, who jokingly asked if Bedard was calling him slow.

"Are you calling me slow?" Foligno joked

The exchange, did the numbers on social media as the NHL continues to market their new young star and possible future face of the league.

Connor Bedard has joined back up with Nick Foligno and Philip Kurashev and the results have been fantastic

Connor Bedard's return has been nothing short of impactful for the Blackhawks. Despite missing 14 games due to injury, the 18-year-old center has seamlessly reconnected with linemates Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno. Their chemistry, evident since their initial pairing earlier in the season, has translated into tangible results on the ice.

Since Bedard's return on Feb. 15, the trio has been instrumental in the Blackhawks' offensive output. Bedard himself leads the team in points, amassing two goals and four assists over a three-game point streak. Meanwhile, Foligno and Kurashev have also been on fire, with Foligno recording four goals and three assists in his last six games, and Kurashev notching one goal and seven assists over the same span.

Their collective contributions have been crucial for a Blackhawks team struggling to find consistent scoring. Despite ranking tied for last in the NHL in goals per game, the Bedard-Foligno-Kurashev line has been a beacon of hope, accounting for five of the team's seven goals since Bedard's return.

"There's obviously high-end skill, stickwork with Connor," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "And Kurshy's kind of that complementary guy that's a 200-foot guy, he's responsible and has the skill to play and skate with high-end guys."

With Connor Bedard's high-end skill, Foligno's grit and experience, and Kurashev's versatility, the line presents a formidable offensive threat for opponents. Their ability to generate scoring chances and capitalize on opportunities has breathed new life into the Blackhawks' offense, providing optimism for the team's prospects moving forward.

"And Nick has a little bit of grit and character and he's been around, he's been on good power plays in this league before, played with good players, now he's got the opportunity again, which he's done before. I think it's just a good mix."

As the three teammates gel, it offers a bright spot in a season full of disappointment for Blackhawks fans. The future is still bright.