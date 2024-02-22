"Did he forget how to shoot the puck": Fans point out Connor McDavid's lack of shooting as Edmonton Oilers lose to Boston Bruins in OT

Connor McDavid, hailed as one of the most electrifying players in the NHL, found himself under the scrutiny of disappointed fans as the Edmonton Oilers suffered a heartbreaking, 6-5 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

McDavid's great play-making skill didn't stop fans from spotting his shooting flaw. As the remarkable Oilers' leader, he was called out for not shooting enough, especially when it mattered most.

His season saw 64 assists, 14 of these in just the last five games. Yet when the Oilers were 4-1 down and trying to catch up, fans were left wishing for braver shooting from Connor McDavid.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins couldn't play because he was ill. This meant changes for Edmonton. Warren Foegele did his part and scored two important goals. Still, McDavid seemed to hold back. This became a major worry, especially as the Oilers tried to keep their nine-game winning streak at home.

McDavid's home points streak, now extended to 20 games, solidifies his status as one of the league's most dominant forces on home ice. However, his reluctance to shoot in critical moments has raised eyebrows among fans, especially considering the Oilers' aspirations for a deep playoff run:

Now, as the Oilers aim to rebound from their recent setback, everyone is looking at McDavid. They aren’t just expecting his regular assists, but key goals that can boost his team to triumph.

Connor McDavid's Oilers fall short against Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins triumphed over the Edmonton Oilers in an adrenaline-charged, 6-5 overtime win. The Bruins’ Morgan Geekie scored first, securing a 2:34 power-play goal in the opening period. The Oilers bounced back with Warren Foegele, making a sly play at 11:40 with help from Connor McDavid, bringing the score to an even, 1-1.

Brad Marchand scored 25 seconds into the second period, making it 2-1 to Boston. With a goal from Trent Frederic at 4:40, the lead increased to 3-1. By 13:57, Jake DeBrusk had scored, making it 4-1. Edmonton's Foegele responded with a goal at 15:27. But, by the third period, Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry had evened the score to 4-4.

David Pastrnak took the Bruins ahead again, 12:41 into the game. Then, 42 seconds later, Edmonton's Zach Hyman tied the game at 5-5. Into overtime, it went. At 3:10, Boston's Charlie McAvoy scored the winning goal, giving the guest team the win in an intense finale.