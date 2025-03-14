"Did you forget a zero?" "put in prison for life": NHL fans react as Connor Zary gets two-game suspension for elbowing Canucks' Elias Pettersson

Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary has been suspended for two games for his hit on blue liner Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced on Thursday.

The incident took place in the first period of the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout win over the Flames on Wednesday night. Zary was assessed a two-minute minor for interference on the ice. However, the DoPS looked into the play, handing down a suspension as a result.

Now, fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure at the DoPS’ decision calling out the league on the punishment for the hit on Elias Pettersson.

Here’s a look at what fans had to say:

“Did you forget a zero?” a fan weighed in.

“Should be put in prison for life,” this fan opined.

“2 games that’s it? Should be 5 minimum,” another fan commented.

However, not all fans were outraged at the number of games handed down to Zary. Other fans felt the league got the suspension wrong as they didn’t take Elias Pettersson’s injury into account.

Let’s see what these fans wrote on X:

“No mention of Pettersson’s injury? They normally list that under the notes… that’s why I think it would be 3-4 games instead of 2,” a fan remarked.

“Should have been for as long as Elias Pettersson is injured,” this fan posted on social media.

“Should’ve been 3 don’t need non skilled thugs ruining the young talent,” another fan wrote.

The Canucks have yet to issue any statement regarding Elias Pettersson’s injury status. According to The Province, a Canucks spokesman stated the team will address the matter on Friday following practice

NHL explains Zary suspension for hit on Elias Pettersson

The DoPS issued an explainer video in which it delved into the reasons for Connor Zary’s two-game suspension. The video stated:

“Zary extended his elbow to deliver a retaliatory hit. Pettersson had delivered a clean check on the Flames player (Kadri). And then after the hit, and disregarding the rest of the play, Zary tracks Pettersson. He raises his elbow and elevates upward into a check and striking with significant contact to the head.”

As such, the DoPS called the hit retaliatory, meaning Zary intended to strike Pettersson intentionally. The replay shows how Zary extended his elbow, purposely making contact with Pettersson’s head.

The video concluded:

“Zary sees a teammate take a check and responds intentionally. It was delivered with force for supplemental discipline.”

Given that Connor Zary is a first-time offender, the league applied a two-game suspension, which is consistent in such cases. Nevertheless, the suspension could be deemed inappropriate if it is revealed that Pettersson sustained a significant injury.

