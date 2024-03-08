"Dirty play" "Needs to keep his head up": Fans react to Brad Marchand's collision with Matthew Knies, forcing Maple Leafs forward to exit the game

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs left Thursday's game at TD Garden after colliding with Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, prompting a plethora of reactions from fans.

The incident occurred with seven minutes remaining in the first period. Knies collided with Marchand as he turned inside the left faceoff circle while positioned between the two faceoff circles.

Knies eventually left the contest following the collision, and it was later revealed that the Maple Leafs forward had sustained an undisclosed injury.

According to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic, the injury to Knies is not believed to be a serious one.

Here's what fans said of Brad Marchand's collision with Matthew Knies. One labeled it as a "dirty" hit from Boston's captain, tweeting:

"That was a dirty play and of course it's not called."

Another chimed in:

"Knies needs to keep his head up."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Knies spent 3:18 minutes of ice time on Thursday. This season, he has garnered 26 points, through 11 goals and 15 assists, including 31 PIM and 129 hits in 60 games.

If he's unavailable for Saturday's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, Pontus Holmberg is likely to be slotted into the lineup.

Brad Marchand powers Boston Bruins to dominant win over Toronto Maple Leafs

On Thursday, the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 at TD Garden.

The Bruins beat the Leafs by that scoreline for the second straight time, having also beaten them 4-1 on Monday.

David Pastrnak gave the hosts a 1-0 lead after scoring on the powerplay at 5:37 of the first period, taking his tally to 39 goals for the season.

The Bruins outplayed the Leafs in the second period, with Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo scoring to lead the Bruins to an emphatic win over one of their arch-rivals.

Mitch Marner was the lone scorer for the Maple Leafs in the contest. Taking the responsibility between the pipes for the Bruins, Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves with an SV% of.966.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk accumulated two points apiece on the night. The Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.